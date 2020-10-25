UPDATE 13-FA Cup Results

Oct 25 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the FA Cup on Saturday (start times are BST) 4th Round Qualifying ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Darlington (2) 2 Cambridge City (0) 0 Stafford Rangers (0) 1 Skelmersdale United (1) 4 Solihull Moors (1) 4 Wrexham (0) 0 Banbury United (0) 2 Bury Town (1) 1 South Shields (1) 2 Halifax Town (0) 0 Ilkeston Town (0) 0 Hartlepool United (3) 6 United of Manchester (1) 2 Guiseley (1) 1 King's Lynn Town v Notts County cancelled Stockport County (0) 7 Chesterfield (0) 8 .... full-time: 1-1 penalties: 6-7 Chesterfield win 8-7 on penalties Chester (0) 0 Marine (0) 1 Maidenhead United (2) 2 Cray Valley PM (2) 3 Canvey Island (3) 3 Cray Wanderers (0) 2 Wealdstone (0) 0 Hayes & Yeading United (1) 2 Sutton United (0) 0 Bromley (1) 1 Tonbridge Angels (2) 5 Taunton Town (0) 0 Hemel Hempstead Town (0) 0 Hampton & Richmond (1) 1 Aldershot Town (1) 1 Woking (1) 2 Brackley Town (3) 5 Marske United (1) 1 Maldon & Tiptree (0) 1 Haringey Borough (0) 0 Dagenham & Redbridge (1) 1 Hartley Wintney (0) 0 Leiston (2) 2 Barnet (2) 3 Weymouth (0) 2 Oxford City (2) 3 Eastbourne Borough (0) 1 Dulwich Hamlet (0) 0 Eastleigh (0) 3 Weston-super-Mare (0) 1 Sholing (0) 0 Torquay United (1) 2 Bath City (0) 0 Havant & Waterlooville (1) 3 Boreham Wood (0) 2 Wimborne Town (0) 0 Yeovil Town (2) 10 Dover Athletic (2) 9 .... full-time: 3-3 penalties: 7-6 Yeovil Town win 10-9 on penalties Concord Rangers (1) 2 Chippenham Town (0) 1 Sunday, October 25 fixtures (BST/GMT) Fylde v Altrincham (1300) Monday, October 26 fixtures (BST/GMT) Bishop's Stortford v St Albans City (1945)