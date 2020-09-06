UPDATE 13-League Cup Results

Sep 5 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the League Cup on Saturday (start times are BST) 1st Round ----------------------------------------------------------------- Derby County (0) 3 Barrow (0) 2 .... full-time: 0-0 penalties: 3-2 Derby County win 3-2 on penalties Plymouth Argyle (1) 3 Queens Park Rangers (1) 2 Crawley Town (1) 1 Millwall (2) 3 Gillingham (1) 1 Southend United (0) 0 Bristol City (1) 2 Exeter City (0) 0 Walsall (0) 2 Sheffield Wednesday (0) 4 .... full-time: 0-0 penalties: 2-4 Sheffield Wednesday win 4-2 on penalties Forest Green Rovers (1) 1 Leyton Orient (0) 2 Milton Keynes Dons (0) 0 Coventry City (0) 1 Peterborough United (0) 0 Cheltenham Town (0) 1 Crewe Alexandra (0) 1 Lincoln City (0) 2 Huddersfield Town v Rochdale in play Bolton Wanderers (0) 1 Bradford City (1) 2 Fleetwood Town (1) 3 Wigan Athletic (2) 2 Grimsby Town v Morecambe in play Scunthorpe United v Port Vale in play Sunderland v Hull City in play Salford City v Rotherham United in play Barnsley (0) 1 Nottingham Forest (0) 0 Oldham Athletic (2) 3 Carlisle United (0) 0 Swindon Town (0) 1 Charlton Athletic (1) 3 Tranmere Rovers v Harrogate Town in play Northampton Town v Cardiff City in play Luton Town (0) 3 Norwich City (0) 1 Birmingham City v Cambridge United in play Newport County v Swansea City in play Oxford United v AFC Wimbledon in play Reading (1) 3 Colchester United (1) 1 Ipswich Town (2) 3 Bristol Rovers (0) 0 Sunday, September 6 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brentford v Wycombe Wanderers (1200/1100)