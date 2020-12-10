UPDATE 13-NCAAB Results

Dec 10 (OPTA) - Results from the NCAAB games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Lancaster Bible College at Radford Highlanders cancelled Chargers RADFORD HIGHLANDERS 98 Mars Hill Lions 50 Campbell Fighting Camels 79 NEW ORLEANS PRIVATEERS 70 LOYOLA (IL) RAMBLERS 88 Chicago State Cougars 51 ST. FRANCIS (NY) TERRIERS 93 Bryant University Bulldogs 91 Massachusetts Minutemen at La Salle Explorers postponed FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 79 Central Connecticut State 71 KNIGHTS Blue Devils WISCONSIN BADGERS 73 Rhode Island Rams 62 Providence Friars 79 TCU HORNED FROGS 70 CLEMSON TIGERS 67 Maryland Terrapins 51 CINCINNATI BEARCATS 78 Furman Paladins 73 Loyola Marymount Lions at Stanford Cardinal cancelled MIAMI (OH) REDHAWKS 67 Western Illinois 57 Leathernecks MICHIGAN WOLVERINES 91 Toledo Rockets 71 MOREHEAD STATE EAGLES 77 Transylvania Pioneers 55 RICHMOND SPIDERS 78 Northern Iowa Panthers 68 William & Mary Tribe at Norfolk State Spartans cancelled Boyce Bulldogs at Eastern Kentucky Colonels cancelled CITADEL BULLDOGS 102 Carver College Cougars 51 EASTERN MICHIGAN EAGLES 95 Adrian Bulldogs 35 Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden 75 ARKANSAS STATE RED WOLVES 74 Lions YOUNGSTOWN STATE PENGUINS 72 Point Park Pioneers 52 ARIZONA WILDCATS 85 Cal State Bakersfield 60 Roadrunners VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH RAMS 95 North Carolina A&T Aggies 59 Lamar Cardinals 63 LOUISIANA-MONROE WARHAWKS 60 EVANSVILLE ACES 68 Eastern Illinois Panthers 65 Presbyterian Blue Hose at Gardner-Webb postponed Robert Morris Colonials at West Virginia Mountaineers cancelled Chattanooga Mocs 77 BELLARMINE KNIGHTS 68 TEXAS TECH RED RAIDERS 51 Abilene Christian Wildcats 44 Marshall Thundering Herd 84 CHARLESTON COUGARS 72 VALPARAISO CRUSADERS 80 SIU-Edwardsville Cougars 58 Southern University at Gonzaga Bulldogs postponed Jaguars Massachusetts Lowell at Northeastern Huskies cancelled NORTH CAROLINA-WILMINGTON 116 St Andrews Knights 66 SEAHAWKS HOFSTRA PRIDE 72 Stony Brook Seawolves 67 JACKSONVILLE DOLPHINS 78 Florida National 69 University Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks at Tennessee Volunteers cancelled North Carolina State at Michigan Wolverines postponed Wolfpack Georgia Tech Yellow 75 NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS 64 Jackets FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES 69 Indiana Hoosiers 67 (OT) Louisville Cardinals at Wisconsin Badgers postponed Mobile Rams at UAB Blazers (19:30) LOUISIANA TECH BULLDOGS 78 Southeastern Louisiana 69 Lions Alabama State Hornets at Samford Bulldogs cancelled Southern Utah Thunderbirds 81 UTAH VALLEY WOLVERINES 71 LIPSCOMB BISONS 80 Southeast Missouri State 74 (OT) Redhawks BAYLOR BEARS 83 Stephen F. Austin 52 Lumberjacks TULANE GREEN WAVE 58 Southern Miss Golden 38 Eagles XAVIER MUSKETEERS 99 Oklahoma Sooners 77 TEXAS LONGHORNS 74 Texas State Bobcats 53 Carolina University Bruins at James Madison Dukes cancelled ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS 79 Southern University 44 Jaguars Sam Houston State Bearkats at Houston Cougars postponed Saint Katherine College at San Jose State Spartans (20:00) Firebirds DRAKE BULLDOGS 90 McKendree Bearcats 66 MISSOURI TIGERS 69 Liberty Flames 60 NORTHERN COLORADO BEARS 87 Colorado Christian Cougars 62 Denver Pioneers at Wyoming Cowboys (21:00) Idaho Vandals at Washington State Cougars (21:00) San Diego Toreros at UCLA Bruins (21:00) Santa Clara Broncos 76 CAL POLY MUSTANGS 69 California Golden Bears at Pepperdine Waves (21:00) Boise State Broncos at Brigham Young Cougars (21:00) Michigan State Spartans at Virginia Cavaliers cancelled Pittsburgh Panthers at Northwestern Wildcats (21:15) Eastern Washington Eagles at UNLV Rebels cancelled Seattle Redhawks at Washington Huskies (23:00) Florida A&M Rattlers at Oregon Ducks (23:00)