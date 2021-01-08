UPDATE 13-NCAAB Results

Jan 8 (OPTA) - Results from the NCAAB games on Thursday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Austin Peay Governors at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars postponed BRYANT UNIVERSITY BULLDOGS 93 Central Connecticut State 68 Blue Devils COLORADO BUFFALOES 79 Oregon Ducks 72 Northeastern Huskies 81 HOFSTRA PRIDE 78 (OT) Portland State Vikings at Sacramento State Hornets cancelled Wagner Seahawks at Fairleigh Dickinson postponed Knights LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY 78 St. Francis (PA) Red Flash 75 SHARKS ST. FRANCIS (NY) TERRIERS 70 Mount St. Mary's 55 Mountaineers WISCONSIN BADGERS 80 Indiana Hoosiers 73 (OT) MERRIMACK WARRIORS 97 Sacred Heart Pioneers 90 (OT) UT-RIO GRANDE VALLEY 96 St. Mary's (TX) Rattlers 67 VAQUEROS Iowa Hawkeyes 89 MARYLAND TERRAPINS 67 Saint Mary's Gaels at San Diego Toreros postponed MOREHEAD STATE EAGLES 57 Tennessee Tech Golden 54 Eagles BELMONT BRUINS 77 Southeast Missouri State 66 Redhawks UT-Rio Grande Valley at Chicago State Cougars cancelled Vaqueros Cal State Northridge at UC San Diego Tritons cancelled Matadors Cincinnati Bearcats 76 SOUTHERN METHODIST 69 MUSTANGS COLORADO STATE RAMS 74 UNLV Rebels 71 EASTERN KENTUCKY COLONELS 69 Jacksonville State 66 (OT) Gamecocks Idaho State Bengals 73 NORTHERN ARIZONA 69 LUMBERJACKS GONZAGA BULLDOGS 86 Brigham Young Cougars 69 EASTERN ILLINOIS PANTHERS 74 Murray State Racers 68 Montana State Bobcats 79 NORTHERN COLORADO BEARS 67 SAN FRANCISCO DONS 88 Portland Pilots 64 USC Trojans 87 ARIZONA WILDCATS 73 Illinois Fighting Illini 81 NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS 56 Pepperdine Waves at San Francisco Dons postponed TENNESSEE STATE TIGERS 74 Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks 62 STANFORD CARDINAL 91 Washington Huskies 75 Santa Clara Broncos at Gonzaga Bulldogs cancelled Pacific Tigers at Brigham Young Cougars postponed Eastern Washington Eagles at Weber State Wildcats cancelled SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS 85 Idaho Vandals 80 SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS 65 Nevada Wolf Pack 60 Washington State Cougars 71 CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS 60 UCLA Bruins 81 ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS 75 (OT)