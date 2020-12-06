UPDATE 14-Championship Summaries

Dec 6 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Championship on Saturday (start times are BST) Reading (1) 2 Scorers: Lucas João 16pen, M. Morrison 53 Yellow card: Richards 83 Subs used: Alfa Semedo 74 (Meïté), Aluko 81 (Olise), Tomás Esteves 81 (Ejaria), Gibson 86 (Richards), Baldock 86 (Lucas João) Nottingham Forest (0) 0 Red card: Yates 15 Yellow card: Cafú 92 Subs used: Tobias Figueiredo 46 (McKenna), Sow 60 (Arter), Ameobi 60 (Knockaert), Swan 71 (Taylor) Referee: Gavin Ward ................................................................. Brentford (1) 2 Scorers: I. Toney 37pen, Sergi Canós 61 Yellow card: Forss 5, Janelt 31, Fosu 82 Subs used: Marcondes 46 (Janelt), Mbeumo 72 (Forss), Fosu 77 (Sergi Canós), Thompson 81 (Henry), Ghoddos 81 (Dasilva) Blackburn Rovers (1) 2 Scorers: J. Rothwell 19, J. Davenport 87 Red card: Lenihan 36 Yellow card: Douglas 10, Lenihan 27, Rothwell 49, Johnson 57, Kaminski 94 Subs used: Daniel Ayala 16 (Wharton), Buckley 39 (Trybull), Bell 46 (Douglas), Dolan 63 (Armstrong), Davenport 64 (Rothwell) Attendance: 2,000 Referee: Oliver Langford ................................................................. Bristol City (0) 0 Subs used: Bakinson 64 (Brunt), Diedhiou 78 (Martin), Hunt 78 (Mariappa), Bell 87 (Á. Nagy), Dasilva 87 (Rowe) Birmingham City (0) 1 Scorers: H. Dean 80 Yellow card: Colin 59, Jon Toral 60, Jérémie Bela 83 Subs used: Halilović 72 (Jon Toral), Jutkiewicz 82 (Hogan) Referee: John Brooks ................................................................. Coventry City (2) 3 Scorers: M. Biamou 5, T. Walker 12, L. Østigård 72 Subs used: Bakayoko 78 (Walker) Rotherham United (0) 1 Scorers: D. Barlaser 85pen Yellow card: Mattock 16, Olosunde 52, MacDonald 71 Subs used: Barlaser 46 (Mattock), Olosunde 46 (Wood), Hirst 54 (Ladapo), Vassell 66 (Lindsay), Jozefzoon 80 (Smith) Referee: David Webb ................................................................. Huddersfield Town (2) 2 Scorers: J. Koroma 3, H. Toffolo 39 Subs used: Bacuna 73 (Pipa Ávila), Ward 73 (Campbell), Edmonds-Green 79 (Schindler), Duhaney 87 (Mbenza) Queens Park Rangers (0) 0 Yellow card: Ball 62, Osayi-Samuel 71 Subs used: Bonne 46 (Dykes), Thomas 56 (Willock), Ball 56 (Cameron), Kelman 82 (Osayi-Samuel), Adomah 82 (Chair) Referee: Dean Whitestone ................................................................. Millwall (0) 0 Subs used: Parrott 58 (Thompson), Burey 76 (Ferguson), Böðvarsson 76 (Smith), Williams 90 (Leonard) Derby County (0) 1 Scorers: J. Knight 69 Yellow card: Shinnie 34, Bielik 58, Waghorn 85, Kazim-Richards 86, Byrne 87 Subs used: Waghorn 64 (Holmes), Bird 64 (Shinnie), Buchanan 86 (Kazim-Richards), Wisdom 92 (Jóźwiak) Referee: Darren England ................................................................. Norwich City (0) 2 Scorers: J. Martin 81, M. Aarons 84 Yellow card: Skipp 79 Subs used: Martin 79 (Stiepermann), Tettey 89 (Płacheta), Omotoye 93 (Vrančić) Sheffield Wednesday (0) 1 Scorers: J. Windass 60 Yellow card: Odubajo 22, Börner 70 Subs used: Pelupessy 53 (Iorfa), Palmer 66 (Windass), Brown 88 (Harris), Kachunga 88 (Odubajo) Attendance: 2,000 Referee: Jarred Gillett ................................................................. Preston North End (1) 2 Scorers: T. Barkhuizen 14, J. McCarthy 87og Subs used: Harrop 33 (Pearson), Riis 61 (Maguire), Stockley 73 (Rafferty), Potts 73 (Johnson) Wycombe Wanderers (0) 2 Scorers: G. McCleary 48, S. Kashket 75 Yellow card: Knight 26, Grimmer 83, Kashket 86 Subs used: Wheeler 67 (Stewart), Freeman 78 (Horgan), Bloomfield 79 (Onyedinma), Samuel 84 (Akinfenwa) Referee: James Linington ................................................................. Stoke City (1) 1 Scorers: N. Collins 19 Yellow card: Campbell 69, Brown 79 Subs used: Tymon 8 (Clucas), Shawcross 67 (Batth), Oakley-Boothe 74 (Powell) Middlesbrough (0) 0 Yellow card: Fry 26, Saville 70, Bola 95 Subs used: Assombalonga 62 (Akpom), Roberts 62 (Johnson), Watmore 62 (Sam Morsy), Folarin 91 (Saville), Wing 91 (Tavernier) Referee: Jeremy Simpson ................................................................. Swansea City (1) 2 Scorers: C. Roberts 2, A. Ayew 89 Yellow card: Roberts 45 Subs used: Lowe 71 (Cullen), Palmer 71 (Dhanda), Latibeaudiere 83 (Guehi), Gyökeres 92 (Ayew) Luton Town (0) 0 Yellow card: Rea 52, Pearson 59, Pearson 70 (2nd) Subs used: Cornick 61 (Dewsbury-Hall), Lee 62 (Moncur), LuaLua 82 (Berry) Referee: Leigh Doughty ................................................................. Watford (0) 0 Yellow card: Perica 89 Subs used: Kiko Femenía 46 (Ngakia), Hughes 67 (Cleverley), Domingos Quina 67 (Sema), Perica 81 (Wilmot) Cardiff City (1) 1 Scorers: K. Moore 43 Yellow card: Ojo 60, Ralls 66 Subs used: Hoilett 70 (Harris), Pack 77 (Ojo), Bamba 88 (Ralls), Whyte 88 (Wilson), Glatzel 88 (Moore) Attendance: 1,973 Referee: Steve Martin ................................................................. Tuesday, December 8 fixtures (BST/GMT) Coventry City v Luton Town (1945) Huddersfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday (1945) Millwall v Queens Park Rangers (1945) Stoke City v Cardiff City (1945) Swansea City v AFC Bournemouth (1945) Watford v Rotherham United (1945) Wednesday, December 9 fixtures (BST/GMT) Preston North End v Middlesbrough (1900) Barnsley v Wycombe Wanderers (1945) Brentford v Derby County (1945) Bristol City v Blackburn Rovers (1945) Norwich City v Nottingham Forest (1945) Reading v Birmingham City (1945)