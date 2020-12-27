UPDATE 14-Championship Summaries

Dec 27 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Championship on Saturday (start times are BST) Barnsley (1) 2 Scorers: M. Helik 21, M. Helik 90+4 Yellow card: Helik 30 Subs used: Adeboyejo 60 (Frieser), Kane 73 (James), Thomas 74 (Chaplin), Miller 87 (Woodrow), Palmer 87 (Mowatt) Huddersfield Town (1) 1 Scorers: R. Edmonds-Green 13 Subs used: Pritchard 71 (Eiting), Diakhaby 81 (Mbenza) Referee: David Webb ................................................................. Blackburn Rovers (0) 1 Scorers: J. Rothwell 76 Yellow card: Lenihan 79 Subs used: Brereton 61 (Gallagher), Dack 62 (Holtby), Downing 62 (Johnson) Sheffield Wednesday (1) 1 Scorers: A. Reach 41 Subs used: Shaw 69 (van Aken), Harris 82 (Reach), Brown 87 (Windass) Referee: Tony Harrington ................................................................. Bristol City (1) 2 Scorers: C. Martin 23, F. Diedhiou 87 Subs used: Mariappa 64 (Vyner), Diedhiou 69 (Wells), Edwards 77 (O'Dowda) Wycombe Wanderers (0) 1 Scorers: G. McCleary 68 Yellow card: Jacobson 88, Adeniran 93 Subs used: Mehmeti 64 (Onyedinma), Adeniran 82 (Thompson) Referee: Keith Stroud ................................................................. Cardiff City (1) 2 Scorers: W. Vaulks 45+4, W. Vaulks 76 Yellow card: Vaulks 55 Subs used: Harris 68 (Hoilett), Murphy 74 (Ojo) Brentford (0) 3 Scorers: Sergi Canós 50, Sergi Canós 65, Sergi Canós 73 Subs used: Fosu 77 (Mbeumo), Dasilva 90 (Jensen), Forss 91 (Sergi Canós) Referee: Dean Whitestone ................................................................. Coventry City (0) 0 Subs used: Biamou 74 (Sheaf), Bakayoko 74 (Godden), Shipley 87 (O'Hare) Stoke City (0) 0 Yellow card: Thompson 57 Subs used: Allen 63 (Thompson) Referee: Jarred Gillett ................................................................. Derby County (0) 0 Red card: Waghorn 20 Subs used: Sibley 85 (Jóźwiak), Hector-Ingram 95 (Kazim-Richards) Preston North End (0) 1 Scorers: A. Browne 90+6 Yellow card: Fisher 43 Subs used: Riis 60 (Maguire), Stockley 60 (Fisher), Ledson 69 (Gallagher), Bayliss 69 (Sinclair), Harrop 82 (Barkhuizen) Referee: Darren Bond ................................................................. Middlesbrough postponed Rotherham United ................................................................. Nottingham Forest (0) 0 Yellow card: Yuri Ribeiro 36, Grabban 64, Yates 92 Subs used: Knockaert 61 (Ameobi), Taylor 61 (Sow), Lolley 68 (Mighten) Birmingham City (0) 0 Yellow card: Clayton 42, Colin 89 Subs used: Gardner 46 (Halilović), Jutkiewicz 93 (Hogan) Referee: Jeremy Simpson ................................................................. Queens Park Rangers (0) 0 Yellow card: Ball 79 Subs used: Kelman 66 (Bonne), Osayi-Samuel 66 (Hamalainen), Willock 77 (Carroll), Adomah 77 (Kane) Swansea City (1) 2 Scorers: A. Ayew 44, J. Lowe 54 Yellow card: Dhanda 34 Subs used: Smith 65 (Dhanda) Referee: Steve Martin ................................................................. Reading (2) 2 Scorers: T. Mcintyre 9, Alfa Semedo 41 Yellow card: Mcintyre 44 Subs used: Swift 67 (Alfa Semedo), Watson 91 (Aluko) Luton Town (0) 1 Scorers: K. LuaLua 90 Yellow card: Cranie 25, LuaLua 75 Subs used: Dewsbury-Hall 46 (Cranie), Hylton 46 (Rea), Norrington-Davies 46 (Moncur), LuaLua 65 (Ruddock), Cornick 77 (Potts) Referee: Matt Donohue ................................................................. Watford (1) 1 Scorers: I. Sarr 39 Yellow card: Capoue 18, Cleverley 63, Sarr 78, Hughes 87 Subs used: Masina 69 (Ngakia), Perica 74 (Gray), Hughes 74 (Cleverley), Chalobah 85 (Capoue), Marc Navarro 85 (Kiko Femenía) Norwich City (0) 0 Subs used: Vrančić 67 (Dowell), Gibson 67 (Sørensen), Hugill 67 (Cantwell), Rupp 87 (McLean), Martin 87 (Zimmermann) Referee: John Brooks ................................................................. Tuesday, December 29 fixtures (BST/GMT) Birmingham City v Derby County (1730) Millwall v Watford (1730)-postponed Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough (1900) Huddersfield Town v Blackburn Rovers (1945) Luton Town v Bristol City (1945) Norwich City v Queens Park Rangers (1945) Preston North End v Coventry City (1945) Rotherham United v Barnsley (1945) Wycombe Wanderers v Cardiff City (1945) Stoke City v Nottingham Forest (2000) Wednesday, December 30 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brentford v AFC Bournemouth (1730) Swansea City v Reading (2000)