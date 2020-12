UPDATE 14-NCAAB Results

Dec 13 (OPTA) - Results from the NCAAB games on Saturday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) James Madison Dukes at George Mason Patriots cancelled FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES 83 Florida Gators 71 SOUTH FLORIDA BULLS 58 Wofford Terriers 56 TOLEDO ROCKETS 64 UMKC Kangaroos 57 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 64 KENTUCKY WILDCATS 63 IUPUI JAGUARS 69 Tennessee State Tigers 66 Florida Gulf Coast Eagles 66 MIAMI (FL) HURRICANES 62 Green Bay Phoenix at Northern Iowa Panthers cancelled TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS 65 Cincinnati Bearcats 56 Maine Black Bears at Fordham Rams cancelled Syracuse Orange 101 BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES 63 BRYANT UNIVERSITY BULLDOGS 81 Stony Brook Seawolves 72 NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS 73 North Carolina Central 67 Eagles AKRON ZIPS 97 Cedarville University 49 Grambling Tigers at Incarnate Word Cardinals cancelled Rice Owls at Houston Cougars postponed St. Francis (PA) Red Flash at St. Bonaventure cancelled NORTH CAROLINA-ASHEVILLE 80 High Point Panthers 67 BULLDOGS TCU Horned Frogs 73 TEXAS A&M AGGIES 55 TEXAS TECH RED RAIDERS 77 Texas A&M-CC Islanders 57 Utah State Aggies at Weber State Wildcats cancelled Charleston Southern at Duke Blue Devils cancelled Buccaneers TULANE GREEN WAVE 67 Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden 56 Lions Rhode Island College at Sacred Heart Pioneers cancelled Anchormen ABILENE CHRISTIAN WILDCATS 83 McMurry War Hawks 46 FURMAN PALADINS 86 Flagler Saints 61 KENNESAW STATE OWLS 72 Dalton State Roadrunners 62 CHATTANOOGA MOCS 81 University of North 63 Georgia Athletics Robert Morris Colonials at Binghamton Bearcats cancelled Detroit Mercy Titans 67 WESTERN MICHIGAN BRONCOS 57 Defiance Yellow Jackets at Purdue Fort Wayne cancelled Mastodons Carolina University Bruins at Liberty Flames cancelled La Salle Explorers 58 DREXEL DRAGONS 48 LSU Tigers at South Florida Bulls cancelled Dixie State Trailblazers 73 DENVER PIONEERS 70 DAYTON FLYERS 85 Mississippi State Bulldogs 82 (OT) South Alabama Jaguars 76 SOUTHERN MISS GOLDEN 75 EAGLES Oklahoma State Cowboys 67 WICHITA STATE SHOCKERS 64 Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles postponed Evansville Aces at Saint Louis Billikens postponed Temple Owls at Saint Joseph's Hawks postponed Wyoming Cowboys 93 UTAH VALLEY WOLVERINES 88 Winthrop Eagles 95 SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE 77 SPARTANS Western Carolina 104 NORTH CAROLINA A&T AGGIES 98 (OT) Catamounts CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 76 Idaho Vandals 66 ROADRUNNERS EASTERN KENTUCKY COLONELS 81 Transylvania Pioneers 60 UAB Blazers 65 EAST TENNESSEE STATE 61 BUCCANEERS PITTSBURGH PANTHERS 67 Gardner-Webb 50 CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS 84 Valparaiso Crusaders 79 Southeast Missouri State at Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks postponed Redhawks COASTAL CAROLINA 103 Greensboro College Pride 45 CHANTICLEERS Our Lady of the Lake 61 TEXAS STATE BOBCATS 58 University OLE MISS REBELS 78 North Carolina-Wilmington 58 Seahawks MIDDLE TENNESSEE BLUE 76 Covenant Scots 57 RAIDERS LOUISIANA-MONROE WARHAWKS 66 Stephen F. Austin 55 Lumberjacks OKLAHOMA SOONERS 85 Florida A&M Rattlers 54 EASTERN ILLINOIS PANTHERS 92 Western Illinois 88 Leathernecks NORTHWESTERN STATE DEMONS 77 Champion Baptist College 44 Sacramento State Hornets at Santa Clara Broncos postponed VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH RAMS 77 Old Dominion Monarchs 54 NORTH FLORIDA OSPREYS 80 Florida International 77 Golden Panthers LOYOLA MARYMOUNT LIONS 81 UC Santa Barbara Gauchos 76 AUBURN TIGERS 74 Memphis Tigers 71 UC Davis Aggies at Pacific Tigers cancelled MANHATTAN JASPERS 87 Rider Broncs 77 BRIGHAM YOUNG COUGARS 82 Utah Utes 64 Carver College Cougars at Nicholls State Colonels cancelled ARIZONA WILDCATS 69 UTEP Miners 61 CALIFORNIA BAPTIST LANCERS 110 Fresno Pacific Sunbirds 71 Xavier Musketeers at Providence Friars postponed North Dakota State Bison 53 NORTH DAKOTA FIGHTING 52 HAWKS Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' (19:00) Cajuns Northern Arizona at Gonzaga Bulldogs cancelled Lumberjacks Samford Bulldogs at Georgia Bulldogs (19:00) Iona Gaels at Fairfield Stags (19:00) Florida Atlantic Owls at North Carolina State cancelled Wolfpack Marist Red Foxes at Canisius Golden Griffins (19:00) Siena Saints at Fairfield Stags postponed Illinois State Redbirds at Ball State Cardinals (19:00) Alcorn State Braves at Hawaii Warriors cancelled Carver College Cougars at McNeese State Cowboys (19:30) Indiana State Sycamores at Purdue Boilermakers (19:30) Niagara Purple Eagles at St. Peter's Peacocks (20:00) Southeastern Louisiana at Missouri State Bears cancelled Lions Central Arkansas Bears at Arkansas Razorbacks (20:00) Clemson Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide (20:00) Oregon Ducks at Washington Huskies (20:00) Belmont Bruins at Lipscomb Bisons (20:00) Illinois Fighting Illini at Missouri Tigers (20:00) Cal State Northridge at Pepperdine Waves (21:00) Matadors South Dakota State at South Dakota Coyotes (21:00) Jackrabbits