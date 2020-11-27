UPDATE 14-UEFA Europa League Results

Nov 26 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (start times are CET) Group Stage ------------------------------------------------------- LASK (0) 0 Antwerp (0) 2 Sparta Praha (2) 4 Celtic (1) 1 Lille (0) 1 Milan (0) 1 Molde (0) 0 Arsenal (0) 3 CSKA Moskva (0) 0 Feyenoord (0) 0 Wolfsberger AC (0) 0 Dinamo Zagreb (0) 3 Maccabi Tel Aviv (0) 1 Villarreal (1) 1 Qarabağ (1) 2 Sivasspor (1) 3 CSKA Sofia (0) 0 Young Boys (1) 1 Sporting Braga (2) 3 Leicester City (1) 3 AEK Athens (0) 0 Zorya (0) 3 Gent (0) 0 Crvena Zvezda (1) 2 Slovan Liberec (0) 0 Hoffenheim (0) 2 Tottenham Hotspur (2) 4 Ludogorets (0) 0 Napoli (1) 2 Rijeka (0) 0 AZ (0) 0 Real Sociedad (0) 0 Bayer Leverkusen (1) 4 Hapoel Be'er Sheva (0) 1 Nice (0) 1 Slavia Praha (1) 3 Standard Liège (0) 2 Lech Poznań (0) 1 Rangers (1) 2 Benfica (0) 2 Dundalk (0) 1 Rapid Wien (2) 3 CFR Cluj (0) 0 Roma (0) 2 PSV (1) 3 PAOK (2) 2 Granada (1) 2 Omonia Nicosia (0) 1