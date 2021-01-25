UPDATE 14-World Cup-Kitzbuhel Summaries

Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Summaries for World Cup-Kitzbuhel Kitzbühel on Sunday. Men's Super G on Monday Rnk Bib Name Team Time 1 5 Vincent Kriechmayr Austria 1:12.58 2 3 Marco Odermatt Switzerland 1:12.70 +0.12 3 9 Matthias Mayer Austria 1:13.13 +0.55 4 2 Christof Innerhofer Italy 1:13.17 +0.59 5 1 Christian Walder Austria 1:13.28 +0.70 6 28 James Crawford Canada 1:13.69 +1.11 7 10 Loïc Meillard Switzerland 1:13.99 +1.41 .. 13 Andreas Sander Germany 1:13.99 +1.41 9 12 Romed Baumann Germany 1:14.10 +1.52 10 11 Alexis Pinturault France 1:14.14 +1.56 11 25 Josef Ferstl Germany 1:14.18 +1.60 12 4 Johan Clarey France 1:14.28 +1.70 13 24 Brice Roger France 1:14.55 +1.97 14 8 Max Franz Austria 1:14.60 +2.02 15 6 Gino Caviezel Switzerland 1:14.62 +2.04 16 14 Blaise Giezendanner France 1:14.74 +2.16 17 17 Dominik Paris Italy 1:14.76 +2.18 18 29 Adrien Théaux France 1:14.79 +2.21 19 15 Travis Ganong United States 1:14.82 +2.24 20 22 Stefan Rogentin Switzerland 1:14.83 +2.25 21 18 Hannes Reichelt Austria 1:14.88 +2.30 22 23 Miha Hrobat Slovenia 1:15.66 +3.08 23 27 Gilles Roulin Switzerland 1:15.72 +3.14 24 21 Daniel Danklmaier Austria 1:15.95 +3.37 - 7 Kjetil Jansrud Norway DNF .. 16 Emanuele Buzzi Italy DNF .. 19 Beat Feuz Switzerland DNF .. 20 Nils Allègre France DNF .. 26 Simon Jocher Germany DNF .. 30 Boštjan Kline Slovenia +0.00 .. 31 Raphael Haaser Austria +0.00 .. 32 Stefan Babinsky Austria +0.00 .. 33 Ralph Weber Switzerland +0.00 .. 34 Martin Cater Slovenia +0.00 .. 35 Felix Monsén Sweden +0.00 .. 36 Brodie Seger Canada +0.00 .. 37 Roy Piccard France +0.00 .. 38 Bryce Bennett United States +0.00 .. 39 Daniel Hemetsberger Austria +0.00 .. 40 Dominik Schwaiger Germany +0.00 .. 41 Florian Schieder Italy +0.00 .. 42 Nils Mani Switzerland +0.00 .. 43 Jeffrey Read Canada +0.00 .. 44 Matteo Marsaglia Italy +0.00 .. 45 Davide Cazzaniga Italy +0.00 .. 46 Jared Goldberg United States +0.00 .. 47 Manuel Schmid Germany +0.00 .. 48 Henrik Roea Norway +0.00 .. 49 Jack Gower Great Britain +0.00 .. 50 Matthieu Bailet France +0.00