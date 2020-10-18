UPDATE 14-World Cup-Solden Summaries

Oct 18 (Gracenote) - Summaries for World Cup-Solden Sölden on Sunday. Men's Giant Slalom on Sunday Rnk Bib Name Team Time 1 13 Lucas Braathen Norway 2:14.41 2 15 Marco Odermatt Switzerland 2:14.46 +0.05 3 12 Gino Caviezel Switzerland 2:14.87 +0.46 4 7 Alexis Pinturault France 2:14.90 +0.49 5 11 Loïc Meillard Switzerland 2:14.97 +0.56 .. 6 Henrik Kristoffersen Norway 2:14.97 +0.56 7 1 Žan Kranjec Slovenia 2:15.18 +0.77 8 4 Leif Kristian Norway 2:15.45 +1.04 Nestvold-Haugen 9 24 Thibaut Favrot France 2:15.62 +1.21 10 10 Luca De Aliprandini Italy 2:15.78 +1.37 11 26 Justin Murisier Switzerland 2:15.79 +1.38 12 5 Filip Zubcic Croatia 2:15.86 +1.45 13 29 Giovanni Borsotti Italy 2:16.08 +1.67 14 22 Stefan Luitz Germany 2:16.21 +1.80 15 20 Alexander Schmid Germany 2:16.23 +1.82 16 14 Victor Muffat-Jeandet France 2:16.36 +1.95 17 30 Stefan Brennsteiner Austria 2:16.39 +1.98 18 40 Sam Maes Belgium 2:16.45 +2.04 19 23 Erik Read Canada 2:16.58 +2.17 20 36 Daniele Sette Switzerland 2:16.68 +2.27 21 33 Manfred Mölgg Italy 2:16.75 +2.34 22 8 Tommy Ford United States 2:16.94 +2.53 23 34 Roberto Nani Italy 2:17.03 +2.62 24 32 Vincent Kriechmayr Austria 2:17.40 +2.99 25 17 Matthias Mayer Austria 2:17.45 +3.04 26 2 Mathieu Faivre France 2:17.46 +3.05 27 35 River Radamus United States 2:17.48 +3.07 28 31 Adam Žampa Slovakia 2:17.87 +3.46 - 28 Fabian Wilkens Solheim Norway DNF .. 9 Ted Ligety United States DNF .. 3 Aleksander Aamodt Kilde Norway +0.00 .. 16 Marco Schwarz Austria +0.00 .. 18 Cyprien Sarrazin France +0.00 .. 19 Roland Leitinger Austria +0.00 .. 21 Ryan Cochran-Siegle United States +0.00 .. 25 Trevor Philp Canada +0.00 .. 27 Cédric Noger Switzerland +0.00 .. 37 Atle Lie McGrath Norway +0.00 .. 38 Maarten Meiners Netherlands +0.00 .. 39 Remy Falgoux France +0.00 .. 41 Seigo Kato Japan +0.00 .. 42 Bridger Gile United States +0.00 .. 43 Patrick Veisten Norway +0.00 .. 44 Fabian Gratz Germany +0.00 .. 45 Ņtefan Hadalin Slovenia +0.00 .. 46 Raphael Haaser Austria +0.00 .. 47 Samu Torsti Finland +0.00 .. 48 Daniele Sorio Italy +0.00 .. 49 Stefano Baruffaldi Italy +0.00 .. 50 Thomas Tumler Switzerland +0.00 .. 51 Kryštof Krýzl Czech Republic +0.00 .. 52 George Steffey United States +0.00 .. 53 Thomas Dorner Austria +0.00 .. 54 Tommaso Sala Italy +0.00 .. 55 Albert Ortega Spain +0.00 .. 56 Tanguy Nef Switzerland +0.00 .. 57 Andreas Žampa Slovakia +0.00 .. 58 Jeremie Lagier France +0.00 .. 59 Harry Laidlaw Australia +0.00 .. 60 Charles Raposo Great Britain +0.00 .. 61 Kristoffer Jakobsen Sweden +0.00 .. 62 Timon Haugan Norway +0.00