UPDATE 15-FA Cup Summaries

Oct 25 (OPTA) - Summaries for the FA Cup on Saturday (start times are BST) 4th Round Qualifying ................................................................. Darlington (2) 2 Cambridge City (0) 0 ................................................................. Stafford Rangers (0) 1 Skelmersdale United (1) 4 ................................................................. Solihull Moors (1) 4 Wrexham (0) 0 ................................................................. Banbury United (0) 2 Bury Town (1) 1 ................................................................. South Shields (1) 2 Halifax Town (0) 0 ................................................................. Ilkeston Town (0) 0 Hartlepool United (3) 6 ................................................................. United of Manchester (1) 2 Guiseley (1) 1 ................................................................. King's Lynn Town cancelled Notts County ................................................................. Stockport County (0) 7 Chesterfield (0) 8 At full time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 6-7 Chesterfield win 8-7 on penalties ................................................................. Chester (0) 0 Marine (0) 1 ................................................................. Maidenhead United (2) 2 Cray Valley PM (2) 3 ................................................................. Canvey Island (3) 3 Cray Wanderers (0) 2 ................................................................. Wealdstone (0) 0 Hayes & Yeading United (1) 2 ................................................................. Sutton United (0) 0 Bromley (1) 1 ................................................................. Tonbridge Angels (2) 5 Taunton Town (0) 0 ................................................................. Hemel Hempstead Town (0) 0 Hampton & Richmond (1) 1 ................................................................. Aldershot Town (1) 1 Woking (1) 2 ................................................................. Brackley Town (3) 5 Marske United (1) 1 ................................................................. Maldon & Tiptree (0) 1 Haringey Borough (0) 0 ................................................................. Dagenham & Redbridge (1) 1 Hartley Wintney (0) 0 ................................................................. Leiston (2) 2 Barnet (2) 3 ................................................................. Weymouth (0) 2 Oxford City (2) 3 ................................................................. Eastbourne Borough (0) 1 Dulwich Hamlet (0) 0 ................................................................. Eastleigh (0) 3 Scorers: D. Smith 60pen, B. House 70, T. Bearwish 73 Subs used: Boyce 12 (Partington) Weston-super-Mare (0) 1 Scorers: C. Knowles 81 Subs used: Hall 86 (Jones) ................................................................. Sholing (0) 0 Torquay United (1) 2 ................................................................. Bath City (0) 0 Havant & Waterlooville (1) 3 ................................................................. Boreham Wood (0) 2 Wimborne Town (0) 0 ................................................................. Yeovil Town (2) 10 Dover Athletic (2) 9 At full time: 3-3 Penalty shootout: 7-6 Yeovil Town win 10-9 on penalties ................................................................. Concord Rangers (1) 2 Chippenham Town (0) 1 ................................................................. Sunday, October 25 fixtures (BST/GMT) Fylde v Altrincham (1400/1300) Monday, October 26 fixtures (BST/GMT) Bishop's Stortford v St Albans City (2045/1945)