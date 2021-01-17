UPDATE 15-World Cup-Flachau Summaries

Jan 17 (Gracenote) - Summaries for World Cup-Flachau on Saturday. Men's Slalom on Sunday Rnk Bib Name Team Time 1 6 Sebastian Foss Solevåg Norway 53.50 2 18 Fabio Gstrein Austria 53.77 +0.27 3 15 Manuel Feller Austria 53.79 +0.29 4 1 Marco Schwarz Austria 53.84 +0.34 5 9 Loïc Meillard Switzerland 53.85 +0.35 6 2 Henrik Kristoffersen Norway 54.01 +0.51 7 27 Luca Aerni Switzerland 54.10 +0.60 8 13 Alexis Pinturault France 54.18 +0.68 9 12 Dave Ryding Great Britain 54.31 +0.81 10 8 Alexander Khoroshilov Russia 54.38 +0.88 11 14 Michael Matt Austria 54.42 +0.92 12 45 AJ Ginnis Greece 54.50 +1.00 13 20 Kristoffer Jakobsen Sweden 54.52 +1.02 14 21 Jean-Baptiste Grange France 54.59 +1.09 15 26 Simon Maurberger Italy 54.60 +1.10 16 5 Ramon Zenhäusern Switzerland 54.63 +1.13 .. 23 Ņtefan Hadalin Slovenia 54.63 +1.13 .. 28 Stefano Gross Italy 54.63 +1.13 19 25 Timon Haugan Norway 54.73 +1.23 20 24 Manfred Mölgg Italy 54.74 +1.24 21 17 Tanguy Nef Switzerland 54.77 +1.27 22 3 Daniel Yule Switzerland 54.83 +1.33 23 31 Giuliano Razzoli Italy 54.91 +1.41 24 30 Albert Popov Bulgaria 54.94 +1.44 25 11 Victor Muffat-Jeandet France 54.97 +1.47 26 22 Adrian Pertl Austria 54.98 +1.48 .. 43 Johannes Strolz Austria 54.98 +1.48 28 10 Alex Vinatzer Italy 55.09 +1.59 .. 39 Marc Rochat Switzerland 55.09 +1.59 30 29 Erik Read Canada 55.12 +1.62