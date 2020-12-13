UPDATE 15-World Cup-Val d Isère Summaries

Dec 13 (Gracenote) - Summaries for World Cup-Val d Isère Val d'Isère on Saturday. Men's Downhill on Sunday Rnk Bib Name Team Time 1 26 Otmar Striedinger Austria 2:04.89 2 14 Urs Kryenbühl Switzerland 2:04.94 +0.05 3 5 Aleksander Aamodt Kilde Norway 2:05.03 +0.14 4 15 Johan Clarey France 2:05.09 +0.20 5 9 Beat Feuz Switzerland 2:05.20 +0.31 6 7 Matthias Mayer Austria 2:05.26 +0.37 7 21 Romed Baumann Germany 2:05.27 +0.38 8 13 Dominik Paris Italy 2:05.29 +0.40 9 25 Max Franz Austria 2:05.46 +0.57 10 10 Ryan Cochran-Siegle United States 2:05.48 +0.59 11 1 Mauro Caviezel Switzerland 2:05.76 +0.87 12 17 Carlo Janka Switzerland 2:05.77 +0.88 13 3 Kjetil Jansrud Norway 2:05.81 +0.92 14 6 Matthieu Bailet France 2:05.87 +0.98 .. 24 Dominik Schwaiger Germany 2:05.87 +0.98 16 18 Travis Ganong United States 2:05.91 +1.02 17 2 Bryce Bennett United States 2:06.03 +1.14 .. 8 Adrien Théaux France 2:06.03 +1.14 19 23 Nicolas Raffort France 2:06.17 +1.28 20 4 Daniel Danklmaier Austria 2:06.46 +1.57 21 22 Josef Ferstl Germany 2:06.53 +1.64 22 16 Hannes Reichelt Austria 2:06.73 +1.84 23 11 Vincent Kriechmayr Austria 2:06.88 +1.99 24 19 Maxence Muzaton France 2:07.34 +2.45 25 20 Christof Innerhofer Italy 2:07.47 +2.58 - 12 Niels Hintermann Switzerland DNF .. 27 Andreas Sander Germany +0.00 .. 28 Adrian Smiseth Sejersted Norway +0.00 .. 29 Jared Goldberg United States +0.00 .. 30 Nils Allegre France +0.00 .. 31 Marco Odermatt Switzerland +0.00 .. 32 Emanuele Buzzi Italy +0.00 .. 33 Matteo Marsaglia Italy +0.00 .. 34 Ralph Weber Switzerland +0.00 .. 35 Cameron Alexander Canada +0.00 .. 36 Manuel Schmid Germany +0.00 .. 37 Stefan Rogentin Switzerland +0.00 .. 38 Riccardo Tonetti Italy +0.00 .. 39 Valentin Giraud Moine France +0.00 .. 40 Davide Cazzaniga Italy +0.00 .. 41 Martin Cater Slovenia +0.00 .. 42 Christopher Neumayer Austria +0.00 .. 43 Jeffrey Read Canada +0.00 .. 44 Niklas Köck Austria +0.00 .. 45 Brodie Seger Canada +0.00 .. 46 Daniel Hemetsberger Austria +0.00 .. 47 Benjamin Thomsen Canada +0.00 .. 48 Alexander Köll Sweden +0.00 .. 49 Nils Alphand France +0.00 .. 50 Felix Monsén Sweden +0.00 .. 51 Miha Hrobat Slovenia +0.00 .. 52 Sam Morse United States +0.00 .. 53 Broderick Thompson Canada +0.00 .. 54 Blaise Giezendanner France +0.00 .. 55 Guglielmo Bosca Italy +0.00 .. 56 James Crawford Canada +0.00 .. 57 Boštjan Kline Slovenia +0.00 .. 58 Simon Jocher Germany +0.00 .. 59 Stefan Babinsky Austria +0.00 .. 60 Jack Gower Great Britain +0.00 .. 61 Erik Arvidsson United States +0.00