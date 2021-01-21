UPDATE 16-Coupe de France Summaries

Jan 21 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Coupe de France on Wednesday (start times are CET) 8th Round ................................................................. Clermont (1) 3 Scorers: J. Tell 33 Subs used: Magnin 46 (Gastien), Allevinah 74 (Trichard), Dossou 74 (Chader), Berthomier 90 (Iglesias) Grenoble Foot 38 (1) 5 Scorers: O. Djoco 32og Yellow card: Belmonte 52, Djitté 87 Subs used: Tapoko 65 (Belmonte), Djitté 65 (Anani), Willy Semedo 65 (Ravet), Abou Demba 74 (Néry) At full time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 2-4 Referee: Olivier Thual Grenoble Foot 38 win 5-3 on penalties ................................................................. Toulouse (1) 1 Scorers: V. Bayo 37 Niort (0) 0 Referee: Nicolas Rainville ................................................................. Nancy (0) 0 Sochaux (0) 1 ................................................................. Guingamp (0) 1 Caen (1) 3 Referee: Romain Lissorgue .................................................................