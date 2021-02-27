UPDATE 17-NCAAB Results

Feb 27 (Stats Perform) - Results from the NCAAB games on Friday (home team in CAPS) North Florida 79 STETSON 74 Drexel 84 JAMES MADISON 78 MERRIMACK 75 St. Francis Brooklyn 67 BRYANT 63 LIU 60 CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE 83 Wagner 77 SAINT PETER'S 66 Rider 52 CINCINNATI 91 Tulane 71 UC Davis 69 CAL POLY 61 TEXAS STATE 58 ULM 49 SIENA 74 Manhattan 69 Monmouth at Fairfield postponed App State 84 GEORGIA SOUTHERN 78 Omaha 80 DENVER 76 ST. BONAVENTURE 88 George Washington 41 KENNESAW STATE 80 FGCU 63 Southern Utah 92 NORTHERN ARIZONA 62 UC IRVINE 80 UC San Diego 55 OLD DOMINION 67 Middle Tennessee 61 North Texas 77 MARSHALL 65 UT ARLINGTON 73 Arkansas State 71 Coastal Carolina 75 TROY 59 SAINT LOUIS 72 Richmond 67 Canisius at Manhattan postponed Purdue 71 PENN STATE 52 Drake 80 BRADLEY 71 Indiana State 58 VALPARAISO 43 Monmouth at Fairfield postponed Grambling State at UAPB postponed Missouri at Texas A&M postponed Canisius at Manhattan postponed Tulsa at East Carolina postponed