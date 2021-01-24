UPDATE 17-World Cup-Crans-Montana Summaries

Jan 24 (Gracenote) - Summaries for World Cup-Crans-Montana on Sunday. Women's Super G on Sunday Rnk Bib Name Team Time 1 9 Lara Gut-Behrami Switzerland 1:15.63 2 18 Tamara Tippler Austria 1:16.56 +0.93 3 5 Federica Brignone Italy 1:16.65 +1.02 4 16 Francesca Marsaglia Italy 1:16.69 +1.06 5 33 Christine Scheyer Austria 1:16.75 +1.12 6 10 Priska Nufer Switzerland 1:16.76 +1.13 7 24 Ricarda Haaser Austria 1:17.02 +1.39 8 13 Marta Bassino Italy 1:17.04 +1.41 9 7 Corinne Suter Switzerland 1:17.15 +1.52 10 8 Kajsa Vickhoff Lie Norway 1:17.18 +1.55 11 20 Joana Hählen Switzerland 1:17.41 +1.78 12 27 Marie-Michèle Gagnon Canada 1:17.45 +1.82 13 40 Laura Gauché France 1:17.48 +1.85 14 15 Ester Ledecká Czech Republic 1:17.53 +1.90 15 26 Michaela Heider Austria 1:17.55 +1.92 16 32 Lisa Grill Austria 1:17.57 +1.94 17 14 Mirjam Puchner Austria 1:17.58 +1.95 18 11 Ragnhild Mowinckel Norway 1:17.59 +1.96 19 12 Tiffany Gauthier France 1:17.64 +2.01 20 29 Laura Pirovano Italy 1:17.65 +2.02 21 34 Jasmina Suter Switzerland 1:17.71 +2.08 22 22 Ariane Rädler Austria 1:17.76 +2.13 23 39 Maruša Ferk Slovenia 1:17.88 +2.25 24 23 Kira Weidle Germany 1:17.98 +2.35 25 31 Nadine Fest Austria 1:18.01 +2.38 26 38 Isabella Wright United States 1:18.09 +2.46 27 2 Michelle Gisin Switzerland 1:18.30 +2.67 28 25 Rosina Schneeberger Austria 1:18.45 +2.82 29 6 Ilka Ņtuhec Slovenia 1:18.79 +3.16 30 41 Karen Smadja Clement France 1:18.82 +3.19