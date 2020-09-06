UPDATE 18-League Cup Results

Sep 5 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the League Cup on Saturday (start times are BST) 1st Round ---------------------------------------------------------- Derby County (0) 3 Barrow (0) 2 .... full-time: 0-0 penalties: 3-2 Derby County win 3-2 on penalties Plymouth Argyle (1) 3 Queens Park Rangers (1) 2 Crawley Town (1) 1 Millwall (2) 3 Gillingham (1) 1 Southend United (0) 0 Bristol City (1) 2 Exeter City (0) 0 Walsall (0) 2 Sheffield Wednesday (0) 4 .... full-time: 0-0 penalties: 2-4 Sheffield Wednesday win 4-2 on penalties Forest Green Rovers (1) 1 Leyton Orient (0) 2 Milton Keynes Dons (0) 0 Coventry City (0) 1 Peterborough United (0) 0 Cheltenham Town (0) 1 Crewe Alexandra (0) 1 Lincoln City (0) 2 Huddersfield Town (0) 0 Rochdale (0) 1 Bolton Wanderers (0) 1 Bradford City (1) 2 Fleetwood Town (1) 3 Wigan Athletic (2) 2 Grimsby Town (1) 4 Morecambe (1) 5 .... full-time: 1-1 penalties: 3-4 Morecambe win 5-4 on penalties Scunthorpe United (0) 1 Port Vale (1) 2 Sunderland (0) 4 Hull City (0) 5 .... full-time: 0-0 penalties: 4-5 Hull City win 5-4 on penalties Salford City (0) 5 Rotherham United (0) 3 .... full-time: 1-1 penalties: 4-2 Salford City win 5-3 on penalties Barnsley (0) 1 Nottingham Forest (0) 0 Oldham Athletic (2) 3 Carlisle United (0) 0 Swindon Town (0) 1 Charlton Athletic (1) 3 Tranmere Rovers (0) 8 Harrogate Town (0) 9 .... full-time: 1-1 penalties: 7-8 Harrogate Town win 9-8 on penalties Northampton Town (1) 3 Cardiff City (0) 0 Luton Town (0) 3 Norwich City (0) 1 Birmingham City (0) 0 Cambridge United (1) 1 Newport County (2) 2 Swansea City (0) 0 Oxford United (0) 5 AFC Wimbledon (0) 4 .... full-time: 1-1 penalties: 4-3 Oxford United win 5-4 on penalties Reading (1) 3 Colchester United (1) 1 Ipswich Town (2) 3 Bristol Rovers (0) 0 Sunday, September 6 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brentford v Wycombe Wanderers (1200/1100)