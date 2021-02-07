UPDATE 2-6 Nations summaries

Feb 6 (OPTA) - summaries from the 6 Nations matches on Saturday Italy (3) 10 Tries: Sperandio (64) Conversions: Garbisi (65) Penalties: Garbisi (19) France (24) 50 Tries: Cretin (5), Fickou (26), Vincent (29), Dulin (48), Dupont (52), Thomas (56,73) Conversions: Jalibert (6,27,30,50,53,57) Penalties: Jalibert (10) Referee: Matthew Carley ......................................................................... England (6) 6 Penalties: Farrell (33,38) Yellow cards: Vunipola (23) Scotland (8) 11 Tries: van der Merwe (29) Penalties: Russell (5,48) Yellow cards: Russell (37) Referee: Andrew Brace ......................................................................... Sunday, February 7 fixtures (GMT) Wales v Ireland (15:00)