UPDATE 2-A-League Results

Feb 21 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the A-League on Saturday (start times are AEDT) Western United (2) 4 Macarthur (0) 1 Sydney (0) 0 Brisbane Roar (0) 0 Sunday, February 21 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Melbourne Victory v Newcastle Jets (1605/0505) Brisbane Roar v Perth Glory (1805/0705)-postponed Wellington Phoenix v Western Sydney Wanderers (1810/0710) Tuesday, February 23 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Melbourne City v Sydney (1905/0805) Wednesday, February 24 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Melbourne Victory v Wellington Phoenix (1905/0805) Adelaide United v Western United (1905/0805)-postponed