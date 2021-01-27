UPDATE 2-A-League Summaries

Jan 27 (OPTA) - Summaries for the A-League on Tuesday (start times are AEDT) Melbourne Victory (0) 2 Scorers: J. Brimmer 86, J. Brimmer 90pen Yellow card: Shotton 45 Subs used: Kamsoba 46 (Lauton), Kirdar 78 (Broxham), Lawrie-Lattanzio 79 (Kruse), Barnett 94 (Rojas) Perth Glory (0) 1 Scorers: B. Fornaroli 62 Yellow card: Armiento 32 Subs used: Stynes 64 (D'Agostino), Rawlins 64 (Sullivan), Timmins 73 (Wilson), Bafford 79 (Keogh) Attendance: 7,018 Referee: Shaun Evans ................................................................. Friday, January 29 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Western Sydney Wanderers v Newcastle Jets (1905/0805) Saturday, January 30 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Western United v Melbourne Victory (1705/0605) Macarthur v Sydney (1910/0810) Brisbane Roar v Adelaide United (2115/1015) Sunday, January 31 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Central Coast Mariners v Wellington Phoenix (1605/0505) Melbourne City v Perth Glory (1840/0740)