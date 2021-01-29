UPDATE 2-A-League Summaries

Jan 29 (OPTA) - Summaries for the A-League on Friday (start times are AEDT) Western Sydney Wanderers (1) 1 Scorers: B. Ibini-Isei 36 Yellow card: Russell 40, Dorrans 92, Baccus 93, Natta 96 Subs used: Cox 34 (Müller), Yeboah 61 (Ibini-Isei), Kamau 78 (Russell), O'Doherty 78 (Troisi), Ziegler 78 (Mourdoukoutas) Newcastle Jets (0) 1 Scorers: R. O'Donovan 81pen Yellow card: Mauragis 90 Subs used: Pršo 68 (Najjarine), Mauragis 68 (Hoffman) Attendance: 6,896 Referee: Ben Abraham ................................................................. Saturday, January 30 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Western United v Melbourne Victory (1705/0605) Macarthur v Sydney (1910/0810) Brisbane Roar v Adelaide United (2115/1015) Sunday, January 31 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Central Coast Mariners v Wellington Phoenix (1605/0505) Melbourne City v Perth Glory (1840/0740) Wednesday, February 3 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Central Coast Mariners v Melbourne City (1905/0805)