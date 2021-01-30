UPDATE 2-A-League Summaries

Jan 30 (OPTA) - Summaries for the A-League on Saturday (start times are AEDT) Western United (0) 0 Yellow card: Calver 4, Vujica 27, Berisha 40, Pain 49, Uskok 51 Subs used: Guarrotxena 55 (Luštica), Pierias 70 (Berisha), Wales 82 (Uskok) Melbourne Victory (0) 0 Yellow card: Butterfield 54, Traoré 93 Subs used: Folami 61 (Rojas), Kamsoba 61 (Lauton), Kirdar 65 (Lawrie-Lattanzio), Barnett 78 (Broxham) Attendance: 7,016 Referee: Adam Kersey ................................................................. Macarthur (0) 0 Red card: Milligan 21 Yellow card: Derbyshire 34, Franjić 62, Jovanović 64 Subs used: Golec 25 (Oar), Lachlan Rose 46 (Puyo), Liam Rose 63 (Beñat), Najjar 77 (Susaeta), M'Mombwa 77 (Meredith) Sydney (0) 3 Scorers: P. Wood 66, M. Ninković 76, P. Wood 86 Yellow card: Brattan 54, Baumjohann 67 Subs used: Nieuwenhof 60 (Brattan), Baumjohann 60 (Caceres), Wood 60 (Buhagiar), Swibel 85 (Barbarouses), Talbot 87 (Grant) Referee: Alex King ................................................................. Sunday, January 31 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Central Coast Mariners v Wellington Phoenix (1605/0505) Melbourne City v Perth Glory (1840/0740) Wednesday, February 3 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Central Coast Mariners v Melbourne City (1905/0805)