UPDATE 2-ATP World Tour 250, Antwerp Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Oct 22 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 250, Antwerp Men's Singles matches on Wednesday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 David Goffin (BEL) 2nd to play Marcos Giron (USA) (start 18:30) 1st won (Bye) 2 Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2nd lost Ugo Humbert (FRA) 5-7 6-3 6-4 1st won (Bye) 3 Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2nd to play Zizou Bergs (BEL) (start 16:30) 1st won (Bye) 4 Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) qtr to play (start 08:00) 2nd won Pablo Andujar (ESP) 4-6 6-3 6-4 1st won (Bye) 5 Milos Raonic (CAN) 2nd to play Cameron Norrie (GBR) (start 10:20) 1st won Aljaz Bedene (SLO) 6-3 7-6(4) 6 Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 1st lost Frances Tiafoe (USA) 6-3 7-6(6) 7 Taylor Fritz (USA) 2nd to play Lloyd Harris (RSA) (start 12:20) 1st won Reilly Opelka (USA) 7-6(5) 6-1 8 Alex De Minaur (AUS) qtr to play (start 08:00) 2nd won Feliciano Lopez (ESP) 6-4 6-2 1st won Richard Gasquet (FRA) 3-6 7-6(5) 6-3 (Note : all times are GMT)