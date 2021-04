Apr 10 (OPTA) - Final Rounds and Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 250, Cagliari Men's Singles matches on Friday .. Final Rounds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 2 Taylor Fritz (USA) qtr won Aljaz Bedene (SLO) 6-3 6-4 2nd won Andrej Martin (SVK) 6-2 7-6(4) 1st won (Bye) - Aljaz Bedene (SLO) qtr lost 2-Taylor Fritz (USA) 6-3 6-4 2nd won Egor Gerasimov (BLR) 6-4 7-6(5) 1st won Giulio Zeppieri (ITA) 1-6 7-5 7-6(3) 3 Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) qtr won Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 3-6 7-6(6) 6-3 2nd won Gilles Simon (FRA) 6-4 6-1 1st won (Bye) - Yannick Hanfmann (GER) qtr lost 3-Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 3-6 7-6(6) 6-3 2nd won Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 7-5 6-1 1st won 8-Tommy Paul (USA) 7-6(8) 5-7 6-3 4 Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) qtr won 5-Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 7-5 4-6 6-3 2nd won Jozef Kovalik (SVK) 4-6 6-4 7-5 1st won (Bye) 5 Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) qtr lost 4-Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 7-5 4-6 6-3 2nd won Liam Broady (GBR) 6-4 6-2 1st won Joao Sousa (POR) 1-6 6-1 7-5 - Laslo Djere (SRB) qtr won Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 6-4 4-6 6-2 2nd won 6-John Millman (AUS) 6-3 6-3 1st won Federico Gaio (ITA) 6-4 6-2 - Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) qtr lost Laslo Djere (SRB) 6-4 4-6 6-2 2nd won 1-Daniel Evans (GBR) 6-1 1-6 7-6(8) 1st won Dennis Novak (AUT) 6-0 6-1 .................................................. .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Daniel Evans (GBR) 2nd lost Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 6-1 1-6 7-6(8) 1st won (Bye) 2 Taylor Fritz (USA) semi to play 3-Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) (start 10:00) qtr won Aljaz Bedene (SLO) 6-3 6-4 2nd won Andrej Martin (SVK) 6-2 7-6(4) 1st won (Bye) 3 Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) semi to play 2-Taylor Fritz (USA) (start 10:00) qtr won Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 3-6 7-6(6) 6-3 2nd won Gilles Simon (FRA) 6-4 6-1 1st won (Bye) 4 Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) semi to play Laslo Djere (SRB) (start 12:00) qtr won 5-Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 7-5 4-6 6-3 2nd won Jozef Kovalik (SVK) 4-6 6-4 7-5 1st won (Bye) 5 Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) qtr lost 4-Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 7-5 4-6 6-3 2nd won Liam Broady (GBR) 6-4 6-2 1st won Joao Sousa (POR) 1-6 6-1 7-5 6 John Millman (AUS) 2nd lost Laslo Djere (SRB) 6-3 6-3 1st won Federico Coria (ARG) 7-6(5) 3-6 6-3 7 Guido Pella (ARG) 1st lost Egor Gerasimov (BLR) 6-4 6-0 8 Tommy Paul (USA) 1st lost Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 7-6(8) 5-7 6-3 (Note : all times are GMT)