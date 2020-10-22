UPDATE 2-ATP World Tour 250, Cologne 2 Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Oct 21 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 250, Cologne 2 Men's Singles matches on Wednesday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Alexander Zverev (GER) qtr to play 8-Adrian Mannarino (FRA) (start 08:00) 2nd won John Millman (AUS) 6-0 3-6 6-3 1st won (Bye) 2 Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2nd to play Oscar Otte (GER) (start 16:00) 1st won (Bye) 3 Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2nd to play Gilles Simon (FRA) (start 14:00) 1st won (Bye) 5 Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) qtr to play (start 08:00) 2nd won Egor Gerasimov (BLR) 4-6 7-6(2) 7-6(4) 1st won (Bye) 7 Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 2nd to play Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) (start 18:00) 1st won Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 6-3 6-1 8 Adrian Mannarino (FRA) qtr to play 1-Alexander Zverev (GER) (start 08:00) 2nd won Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 6-3 6-3 1st won Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-2 6-2 9 Marin Cilic (CRO) 1st lost Steve Johnson (USA) 7-6(3) 6-4 (Note : all times are GMT)