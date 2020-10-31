UPDATE 2-ATP World Tour 250, Nur Sultan Men's Singles Final Rounds and Seeds Progress

Oct 31 (OPTA) - Final Rounds and Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 250, Nur Sultan Men's Singles matches on Friday .. Final Rounds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 3 Adrian Mannarino (FRA) qtr won Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6-1 6-4 2nd won Yuichi Sugita (JPN) 6-1 6-1 1st won (Bye) - Mackenzie McDonald (USA) qtr lost 3-Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 6-1 6-4 2nd won Andreas Seppi (ITA) 3-6 6-3 6-3 1st won 6-Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 6-3 6-2 4 John Millman (AUS) qtr won 7-Tommy Paul (USA) 6-7(5) 6-4 7-6(5) 2nd won Fernando Verdasco (ESP) 6-3 6-4 1st won (Bye) 7 Tommy Paul (USA) qtr lost 4-John Millman (AUS) 6-7(5) 6-4 7-6(5) 2nd won Radu Albot (MDA) 6-4 6-0 1st won Stefano Travaglia (ITA) 7-6(2) 6-3 - Frances Tiafoe (USA) qtr won Egor Gerasimov (BLR) 7-6(5) 5-7 7-5 2nd won 2-Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 7-5 6-3 1st won Corentin Moutet (FRA) 6-3 6-2 - Egor Gerasimov (BLR) qtr lost Frances Tiafoe (USA) 7-6(5) 5-7 7-5 2nd won Jiri Vesely (CZE) 4-6 6-3 6-4 1st won Lloyd Harris (RSA) 6-3 3-6 7-6(3) - Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) qtr won Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) 6-3 6-1 2nd won 8-Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-2 3-6 6-4 1st won Timofey Skatov 6-2 6-0 - Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) qtr lost Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 6-3 6-1 2nd won 1-Benoit Paire (FRA) 6-7(4) 7-6(2) 6-1 1st won Federico Delbonis (ARG) 6-7(5) 6-3 6-2 .................................................. .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Benoit Paire (FRA) 2nd lost Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) 6-7(4) 7-6(2) 6-1 1st won (Bye) 2 Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 2nd lost Frances Tiafoe (USA) 7-5 6-3 1st won (Bye) 3 Adrian Mannarino (FRA) semi to play Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) (start 12:00) qtr won Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6-1 6-4 2nd won Yuichi Sugita (JPN) 6-1 6-1 1st won (Bye) 4 John Millman (AUS) semi to play Frances Tiafoe (USA) (start 10:00) qtr won 7-Tommy Paul (USA) 6-7(5) 6-4 7-6(5) 2nd won Fernando Verdasco (ESP) 6-3 6-4 1st won (Bye) 5 Tennys Sandgren (USA) 1st lost Jiri Vesely (CZE) 6-4 7-6(7) 6 Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 1st lost Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6-3 6-2 7 Tommy Paul (USA) qtr lost 4-John Millman (AUS) 6-7(5) 6-4 7-6(5) 2nd won Radu Albot (MDA) 6-4 6-0 1st won Stefano Travaglia (ITA) 7-6(2) 6-3 8 Jordan Thompson (AUS) 2nd lost Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 6-2 3-6 6-4 1st won Cameron Norrie (GBR) 5-7 7-6(6) 6-2 (Note : all times are GMT)