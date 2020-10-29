UPDATE 2-ATP World Tour 250, Nur Sultan Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Oct 29 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 250, Nur Sultan Men's Singles matches on Thursday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Benoit Paire (FRA) 2nd lost Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) 6-7(4) 7-6(2) 6-1 1st won (Bye) 2 Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 2nd lost Frances Tiafoe (USA) 7-5 6-3 1st won (Bye) 3 Adrian Mannarino (FRA) qtr to play Mackenzie McDonald (USA) (start 05:00) 2nd won Yuichi Sugita (JPN) 6-1 6-1 1st won (Bye) 4 John Millman (AUS) qtr to play 7-Tommy Paul (USA) (start 05:00) 2nd won Fernando Verdasco (ESP) 6-3 6-4 1st won (Bye) 5 Tennys Sandgren (USA) 1st lost Jiri Vesely (CZE) 6-4 7-6(7) 6 Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 1st lost Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6-3 6-2 7 Tommy Paul (USA) qtr to play 4-John Millman (AUS) (start 05:00) 2nd won Radu Albot (MDA) 6-4 6-0 1st won Stefano Travaglia (ITA) 7-6(2) 6-3 8 Jordan Thompson (AUS) 2nd lost Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 6-2 3-6 6-4 1st won Cameron Norrie (GBR) 5-7 7-6(6) 6-2 (Note : all times are GMT)