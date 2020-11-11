UPDATE 2-ATP World Tour 250, Sofia Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Nov 11 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 250, Sofia Men's Singles matches on Tuesday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2nd lost Radu Albot (MDA) 6-2 6-4 1st won (Bye) 2 Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 2nd to play Salvatore Caruso (ITA) (start 16:00) 1st won (Bye) 3 Alex De Minaur (AUS) 2nd to play Aslan Karatsev (RUS) (start 12:00) 1st won (Bye) 4 Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 2nd lost Vasek Pospisil (CAN) 6-3 6-4 1st won (Bye) 5 Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 2nd to play Egor Gerasimov (BLR) (start 11:30) 1st won Martin Klizan (SVK) 3-6 6-1 7-5 6 John Millman (AUS) 2nd to play Gilles Simon (FRA) (start 10:00) 1st won Adrian Andreev (BUL) 6-3 6-1 7 Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1st lost Marc-Andrea Huesler (SUI) 6-1 4-6 7-6(6) 8 Marin Cilic (CRO) 1st lost Jonas Forejtek (CZE) 6-3 6-2 (Note : all times are GMT)