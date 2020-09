UPDATE 2-ATP World Tour 500, Hamburg Men's Singles Final Rounds and Seeds Progress

Sep 28 (OPTA) - Final Rounds and Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 500, Hamburg Men's Singles matches on Sunday .. Final Rounds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 5 Andrey Rublev (RUS) final won 2-Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6-4 3-6 7-5 semi won Casper Ruud (NOR) 6-4 6-2 qtr won Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 6-2 7-5 2nd won Tommy Paul (USA) 6-1 3-6 6-2 1st won Tennys Sandgren (USA) 6-3 6-3 2 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) final lost 5-Andrey Rublev (RUS) 6-4 3-6 7-5 semi won Cristian Garin (CHI) 7-5 3-6 6-4 qtr won Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 7-6(5) 6-2 2nd won Pablo Cuevas (URU) 7-5 6-4 1st won Daniel Evans (GBR) 6-3 6-1 - Cristian Garin (CHI) semi lost 2-Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7-5 3-6 6-4 qtr won Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 3-6 6-4 6-4 2nd won Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 6-2 7-6(3) 1st won Kei Nishikori (JPN) 6-0 6-3 - Casper Ruud (NOR) semi lost 5-Andrey Rublev (RUS) 6-4 6-2 qtr won Ugo Humbert (FRA) 7-5 3-6 6-1 2nd won 6-Fabio Fognini (ITA) 6-3 6-3 1st won Benoit Paire (FRA) 6-4 2-0 (Retired) - Dusan Lajovic (SRB) qtr lost 2-Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7-6(5) 6-2 2nd won 8-Karen Khachanov (RUS) 6-1 6-2 1st won Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 6-4 6-1 - Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) qtr lost 5-Andrey Rublev (RUS) 6-2 7-5 2nd won Dominik Koepfer (GER) 6-3 3-6 6-3 1st won Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 6-4 6-3 - Ugo Humbert (FRA) qtr lost Casper Ruud (NOR) 7-5 3-6 6-1 2nd won Jiri Vesely (CZE) 6-4 6-3 1st won 1-Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 6-4 6-3 - Alexander Bublik (KAZ) qtr lost Cristian Garin (CHI) 3-6 6-4 6-4 2nd won Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 6-4 6-2 1st won Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) 6-2 7-6(5) .................................................. .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 1st lost Ugo Humbert (FRA) 6-4 6-3 2 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) final lost 5-Andrey Rublev (RUS) 6-4 3-6 7-5 semi won Cristian Garin (CHI) 7-5 3-6 6-4 qtr won Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 7-6(5) 6-2 2nd won Pablo Cuevas (URU) 7-5 6-4 1st won Daniel Evans (GBR) 6-3 6-1 3 Gael Monfils (FRA) 1st lost Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 6-4 6-3 5 Andrey Rublev (RUS) final won 2-Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6-4 3-6 7-5 semi won Casper Ruud (NOR) 6-4 6-2 qtr won Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 6-2 7-5 2nd won Tommy Paul (USA) 6-1 3-6 6-2 1st won Tennys Sandgren (USA) 6-3 6-3 6 Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2nd lost Casper Ruud (NOR) 6-3 6-3 1st won Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) 4-6 6-1 7-5 8 Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2nd lost Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 6-1 6-2 1st won Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 7-6(5) 4-6 7-5