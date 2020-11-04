UPDATE 2-ATP World Tour Masters 1000, Paris Masters Men's Doubles Seeds Progress

Nov 4 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour Masters 1000, Paris Masters Men's Doubles matches on Tuesday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Robert Farah (COL) and Horacio Zeballos (ARG) 2nd to play (start 09:00) 1st won (Bye) 2 Mate Pavic (CRO) and Bruno Soares (BRA) 2nd to play (start 09:00) 1st won (Bye) 4 Lukasz Kubot (POL) and Marcelo Melo (BRA) 2nd to play (start 09:00) 1st won (Bye) 5 Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) and Nicolas Mahut (FRA) 2nd to play (start 09:00) 1st won (Bye) 6 Wesley Koolhof (NED) and Nikola Mektic (CRO) 2nd to play Taylor Fritz (USA) and (start 09:00) Casper Ruud (NOR) 1st won (Bye) 7 John Peers (AUS) and Michael Venus (NZL) 2nd to play (start 09:00) 1st won (Bye) 8 Jurgen Melzer (AUT) and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) 2nd to play Marcus Daniell (NZL) and (start 09:00) Philipp Oswald (AUT) 1st won (Bye) (Note : all times are GMT)