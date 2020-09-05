UPDATE 2-Australia in England 2020 Scoreboard

Sep 4 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of 1st t20i between England and Australia on Friday at Southampton, England England win by 2 runs England 1st innings Jos Buttler c Pat Cummins b Ashton Agar 44 Jonny Bairstow c Mitchell Starc b Pat Cummins 8 Dawid Malan c Steven Smith b Kane Richardson 66 Tom Banton c Aaron Finch b Ashton Agar 8 Eoin Morgan c Steven Smith b Glenn Maxwell 5 Moeen Ali c Adam Zampa b Glenn Maxwell 2 Tom Curran c Ashton Agar b Kane Richardson 6 Chris Jordan Not Out 14 Adil Rashid Not Out 1 Extras 2b 0lb 0nb 0pen 6w 8 Total (20.0 overs) 162-7 Fall of Wickets : 1-43 Bairstow, 2-64 Buttler, 3-74 Banton, 4-91 Morgan, 5-108 Ali, 6-124 Curran, 7-147 Malan Did Not Bat : Archer, Wood Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Mitchell Starc 3 0 30 0 10.00 1w Ashton Agar 4 0 32 2 8.00 Pat Cummins 3 0 24 1 8.00 Kane Richardson 3 0 13 2 4.33 Adam Zampa 4 0 47 0 11.75 1w Glenn Maxwell 3 0 14 2 4.67 ..................................................... Australia 1st innings David Warner b Jofra Archer 58 Aaron Finch c Chris Jordan b Jofra Archer 46 Steven Smith c Jonny Bairstow b Adil Rashid 18 Glenn Maxwell c Eoin Morgan b Adil Rashid 1 Marcus Stoinis Not Out 23 Alex Carey b Mark Wood 1 Ashton Agar Run Out Chris Jordan 4 Extras 0b 2lb 0nb 0pen 7w 9 Total (20.0 overs) 160-6 Fall of Wickets : 1-98 Finch, 2-124 Smith, 3-127 Maxwell, 4-129 Warner, 5-133 Carey, 6-148 Agar Did Not Bat : Cummins, Starc, Zampa, Richardson Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Jofra Archer 4 0 33 2 8.25 2w Mark Wood 4 0 31 1 7.75 2w Chris Jordan 3 0 23 0 7.67 1w Tom Curran 4 0 33 0 8.25 1w Adil Rashid 4 0 29 2 7.25 Moeen Ali 1 0 9 0 9.00 .............................. Umpire Martin Saggers Umpire Alexander Wharf Video David Millns Match Referee Chris Broad