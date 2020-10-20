UPDATE 2-Australian Sheffield Shield Scoreboard

Oct 20 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of between South Australia and Tasmania on Tuesday at Adelaide, Australia Tasmania lead South Australia by 116 runs with 5 wickets remaining South Australia 1st innings Jake Weatherald c Beau Webster b Peter Siddle 4 Henry Hunt c Tim Paine b Peter Siddle 30 Brad Davis c Tim Paine b Nathan Ellis 5 Travis Head Run Out Alex Doolan 2 Callum Ferguson lbw Nathan Ellis 29 Harry Nielsen b Jackson Bird 64 Liam Scott c Jordan Silk b Beau Webster 15 Chadd Sayers b Beau Webster 30 Kane Richardson c Jackson Bird b Beau Webster 3 Wes Agar c&b Jackson Bird 2 Extras 4b 4lb 3nb 0pen 0w 11 Total (82.4 overs) 195 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-5 Weatherald, 2-24 Davis, 3-33 Head, 4-61 Hunt, 5-81 Ferguson, 6-107 Scott, 7-162 Sayers, 8-178 Richardson, 9-182 Agar, 10-195 Nielsen Did Not Bat : Pope Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Jackson Bird 19.4 4 47 2 2.39 1nb Peter Siddle 18 11 30 2 1.67 Nathan Ellis 17 5 38 2 2.24 2nb Beau Webster 12 1 26 3 2.17 Tom Andrews 16 3 46 0 2.88 ....................................................... Tasmania 1st innings Jordan Silk lbw Chadd Sayers 0 Alex Doolan c Harry Nielsen b Kane Richardson 6 Charlie Wakim c Callum Ferguson b Chadd Sayers 83 Nathan Ellis c Brad Davis b Chadd Sayers 1 Ben McDermott c Lloyd Pope b Kane Richardson 90 Jake Doran Not Out 82 Tim Paine Not Out 22 Extras 1b 7lb 13nb 0pen 6w 27 Total (107.0 overs) 311-5 Fall of Wickets : 1-0 Silk, 2-14 Doolan, 3-15 Ellis, 4-169 Wakim, 5-230 McDermott To Bat : Webster, Andrews, Siddle, Bird Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Chadd Sayers 24 14 21 3 0.88 1w Kane Richardson 22 7 55 2 2.50 1w Wes Agar 21 2 66 0 3.14 8nb Liam Scott 13 3 32 0 2.46 5nb Lloyd Pope 27 2 129 0 4.78 ............................... Umpire Gerard Abood Umpire Sam Nogajski Match Referee Robert Stratford