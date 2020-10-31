UPDATE 2-Australian Sheffield Shield Scoreboard

Oct 31 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of between New South Wales and Queensland on Saturday at Adelaide, Australia New South Wales trail Queensland by 29 runs with 3 wickets remaining Queensland 1st innings Bryce Street c Nick Larkin b Harry Conway 22 Joe Burns c Peter Nevill b Sean Abbott 29 Marnus Labuschagne lbw Trent Copeland 117 Usman Khawaja b Sean Abbott 4 Matthew Renshaw c Peter Nevill b Mitchell Starc 8 Jimmy Peirson c Peter Nevill b Mitchell Starc 66 Jack Wildermuth lbw Trent Copeland 4 Michael Neser c Kurtis Patterson b Harry Conway 20 Mark Steketee c Nathan Lyon b Mitchell Starc 1 Xavier Bartlett c Nick Larkin b Mitchell Starc 1 Mitchell Swepson Not Out 4 Extras 5b 16lb 0nb 0pen 1w 22 Total (97.2 overs) 298 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-41 Street, 2-85 Burns, 3-99 Khawaja, 4-115 Renshaw, 5-251 Peirson, 6-262 Wildermuth, 7-273 Labuschagne, 8-288 Steketee, 9-294 Bartlett, 10-298 Neser Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Mitchell Starc 24 8 76 4 3.17 Trent Copeland 21 7 44 2 2.10 1w Sean Abbott 17 3 56 2 3.29 Harry Conway 20.2 8 39 2 1.92 Nathan Lyon 15 0 62 0 4.13 .......................................................... New South Wales 1st innings Daniel Hughes c Jimmy Peirson b Xavier Bartlett 43 Nick Larkin lbw Jack Wildermuth 24 Kurtis Patterson b Mitchell Swepson 23 Moises Henriques b Mitchell Swepson 23 Daniel Solway c Jimmy Peirson b Mark Steketee 23 Peter Nevill Not Out 54 Sean Abbott b Mitchell Swepson 66 Mitchell Starc c&b Mitchell Swepson 2 Trent Copeland Not Out 2 Extras 0b 1lb 8nb 0pen 0w 9 Total (76.2 overs) 269-7 Fall of Wickets : 1-67 Larkin, 2-93 Patterson, 3-93 Hughes, 4-131 Henriques, 5-149 Solway, 6-254 Abbott, 7-267 Starc To Bat : Lyon, Conway Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Michael Neser 14 4 40 0 2.86 Mark Steketee 16.2 4 50 1 3.06 3nb Xavier Bartlett 15 2 60 1 4.00 2nb Jack Wildermuth 10 2 26 1 2.60 3nb Mitchell Swepson 21 3 92 4 4.38 ............................ Umpire Donovan Koch Umpire Sam Nogajski Match Referee Stephen Davis