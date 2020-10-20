UPDATE 2-Australian Sheffield Shield Scoreboard

Oct 20 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of between Western Australia and New South Wales on Tuesday at Adelaide, Australia Western Australia trail New South Wales by 291 runs with 8 wickets remaining New South Wales 1st innings Daniel Hughes c Ashton Turner b Aaron Hardie 23 Nick Larkin c Matthew Kelly b Liam Guthrie 34 Kurtis Patterson c Liam Guthrie b Cameron Gannon 1 Moises Henriques c Cameron Green b Matthew Kelly 167 Daniel Solway b Ashton Agar 86 Jason Sangha c Liam Guthrie b Ashton Agar 7 Peter Nevill Not Out 56 Sean Abbott Not Out 60 Extras 0b 6lb 1nb 0pen 2w 9 Total (141.0 overs) 443 decl Fall of Wickets : 1-54 Larkin, 2-55 Patterson, 3-71 Hughes, 4-315 Solway, 5-323 Henriques, 6-325 Sangha Did Not Bat : Copeland, Lyon, Conway Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Cameron Gannon 31 4 102 1 3.29 1w 1nb Matthew Kelly 28 6 79 1 2.82 Liam Guthrie 28 3 86 1 3.07 1w Aaron Hardie 14 0 64 1 4.57 Ashton Agar 40 7 106 2 2.65 ..................................................... Western Australia 1st innings Cameron Bancroft c Peter Nevill b Sean Abbott 23 Sam Whiteman Not Out 81 Shaun Marsh c Nick Larkin b Sean Abbott 6 Cameron Green Not Out 31 Extras 0b 6lb 5nb 0pen 0w 11 Total (49.0 overs) 152-2 Fall of Wickets : 1-60 Bancroft, 2-71 Marsh To Bat : Turner, Agar, Inglis, Hardie, Kelly, Gannon, Guthrie Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Trent Copeland 11 2 27 0 2.45 Sean Abbott 13 1 42 2 3.23 5nb Harry Conway 13 3 42 0 3.23 Nathan Lyon 12 2 35 0 2.92 ................................ Umpire Darren Close Umpire Phillip Gillespie Match Referee Robert Parry