UPDATE 2-Australian Sheffield Shield Scoreboard

Oct 31 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of between South Australia and Victoria on Saturday at Adelaide, Australia Victoria lead South Australia by 218 runs with 10 wickets remaining South Australia 1st innings Conor McInerney c Scott Boland b Mitchell Perry 12 Henry Hunt lbw Jon Holland 50 Brad Davis c Seb Gotch b Scott Boland 0 Travis Head c Seb Gotch b Will Sutherland 9 Callum Ferguson c Seb Gotch b Will Sutherland 0 Harry Nielsen c Matt Short b Scott Boland 40 Liam Scott c Peter Handscomb b Zak Evans 16 Chadd Sayers c Will Sutherland b Jon Holland 0 Daniel Worrall b Will Sutherland 22 Wes Agar c Seb Gotch b Mitchell Perry 41 Lloyd Pope Not Out 5 Extras 0b 3lb 2nb 0pen 0w 5 Total (80.0 overs) 200 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-25 McInerney, 2-28 Davis, 3-56 Head, 4-56 Ferguson, 5-76 Hunt, 6-109 Scott, 7-116 Sayers, 8-145 Worrall, 9-166 Nielsen, 10-200 Agar Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Scott Boland 19 5 52 2 2.74 Mitchell Perry 11 7 35 2 3.18 Will Sutherland 16 8 26 3 1.62 Zak Evans 10 3 31 1 3.10 2nb Jon Holland 21 7 46 2 2.19 Matt Short 3 1 7 0 2.33 ........................................ Victoria 1st innings Will Pucovski Not Out 199 Marcus Harris Not Out 207 Extras 1b 3lb 7nb 0pen 1w 12 Total (110.0 overs) 418-0 Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Chadd Sayers 26 7 70 0 2.69 1nb Daniel Worrall 20 3 91 0 4.55 Wes Agar 22 4 87 0 3.95 4nb Liam Scott 14 3 49 0 3.50 2nb Lloyd Pope 17 0 60 0 3.53 1w Travis Head 10 0 53 0 5.30 Conor McInerney 1 0 4 0 4.00 ............................ Umpire Rodney Tucker Umpire Shawn Craig Match Referee Simon Fry