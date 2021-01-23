UPDATE 2-Big Bash League Scoreboard

Jan 23 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 47 between Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers on Friday at Melbourne, Australia Perth Scorchers win by 22 runs Perth Scorchers 1st innings Jason Roy lbw Nathan Ellis 20 Liam Livingstone c Dawid Malan b Sandeep Lamichhane 26 Colin Munro b Will Jacks 5 Josh Inglis b Nathan Ellis 58 Mitchell Marsh lbw Sandeep Lamichhane 7 Ashton Turner b D'Arcy Short 15 Aaron Hardie lbw Nathan Ellis 12 Jhye Richardson b Nathan Ellis 29 Andrew Tye Not Out 1 Jason Behrendorff Not Out 2 Extras 0b 3lb 0nb 0pen 1w 4 Total (20.0 overs) 179-8 Fall of Wickets : 1-26 Roy, 2-44 Munro, 3-52 Livingstone, 4-66 Marsh, 5-108 Turner, 6-135 Hardie, 7-170 Inglis, 8-177 Richardson Did Not Bat : Ahmed Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Riley Meredith 4 0 40 0 10.00 1w Scott Boland 4 0 48 0 12.00 Nathan Ellis 4 0 34 4 8.50 Will Jacks 1 0 9 1 9.00 Sandeep Lamichhane 4 0 27 2 6.75 D'Arcy Short 3 0 18 1 6.00 ............................................................. Hobart Hurricanes 1st innings Matthew Wade c&b Jhye Richardson 6 D'Arcy Short c Jhye Richardson b Jason Behrendorff 43 Ben McDermott c Ashton Turner b Jhye Richardson 0 Dawid Malan c Colin Munro b Jason Behrendorff 3 Peter Handscomb b Jhye Richardson 30 Will Jacks c Aaron Hardie b Liam Livingstone 21 Tim David c Colin Munro b Jhye Richardson 27 Nathan Ellis c Aaron Hardie b Andrew Tye 9 Scott Boland Not Out 5 Riley Meredith Not Out 3 Extras 0b 4lb 0nb 0pen 6w 10 Total (20.0 overs) 157-8 Fall of Wickets : 1-6 Wade, 2-11 McDermott, 3-33 Malan, 4-77 Handscomb, 5-100 Short, 6-111 Jacks, 7-140 Ellis, 8-148 David Did Not Bat : Lamichhane Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Jhye Richardson 4 0 33 4 8.25 1w Jason Behrendorff 4 0 17 2 4.25 Ashton Turner 2 0 23 0 11.50 Andrew Tye 3 0 32 1 10.67 2w Fawad Ahmed 4 0 29 0 7.25 1w Liam Livingstone 1 0 9 1 9.00 Aaron Hardie 2 0 10 0 5.00 2w ................................ Umpire Phillip Gillespie Umpire Shawn Craig Video Sam Nogajski Match Referee Kent Hannam