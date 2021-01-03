UPDATE 2-Big Bash League Scoreboard

Jan 3 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 23 between Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars on Saturday at Hobart, Australia Hobart Hurricanes win by 21 runs Hobart Hurricanes 1st innings Ben McDermott b Billy Stanlake 31 D'Arcy Short b Glenn Maxwell 12 Dawid Malan c Glenn Maxwell b Sam Rainbird 75 Nathan Ellis c Glenn Maxwell b Billy Stanlake 0 Colin Ingram c Hilton Cartwright b Billy Stanlake 26 Tim David Not Out 8 Peter Handscomb Not Out 3 Extras 1b 2lb 1nb 0pen 5w 9 Total (20.0 overs) 164-5 Fall of Wickets : 1-15 Short, 2-97 McDermott, 3-97 Ellis, 4-148 Ingram, 5-155 Malan Did Not Bat : Botha, Boland, Meredith, Lamichhane Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Sam Rainbird 4 0 40 1 10.00 4w Glenn Maxwell 2 0 13 1 6.50 Billy Stanlake 4 0 25 3 6.25 1w Liam Hatcher 4 0 27 0 6.75 Zahir Khan 4 0 33 0 8.25 Lance Morris 2 0 23 0 11.50 1nb .............................................................. Melbourne Stars 1st innings Andre Fletcher Run Out D'Arcy Short 10 Marcus Stoinis c Peter Handscomb b Scott Boland 7 Hilton Cartwright b Sandeep Lamichhane 8 Glenn Maxwell c D'Arcy Short b Johan Botha 70 Nicholas Pooran c Ben McDermott b Scott Boland 14 Ben Dunk c Ben McDermott b Sandeep Lamichhane 2 Sam Rainbird c Nathan Ellis b Scott Boland 15 Liam Hatcher c Peter Handscomb b Nathan Ellis 5 Lance Morris b Nathan Ellis 2 Billy Stanlake Not Out 2 Zahir Khan Not Out 2 Extras 0b 3lb 0nb 0pen 3w 6 Total (20.0 overs) 143-9 Fall of Wickets : 1-17 Stoinis, 2-17 Fletcher, 3-40 Cartwright, 4-112 Pooran, 5-112 Maxwell, 6-119 Dunk, 7-136 Rainbird, 8-138 Hatcher, 9-138 Morris Did Not Bat : Maddinson Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Riley Meredith 4 0 36 0 9.00 Johan Botha 3 0 18 1 6.00 Scott Boland 4 0 22 3 5.50 Sandeep Lamichhane 4 0 38 2 9.50 2w Nathan Ellis 4 0 11 2 2.75 1w D'Arcy Short 1 0 15 0 15.00 ................................ Umpire Gerard Abood Umpire Nathan Johnstone Video Tichaona Matibiri Match Referee David Johnston