UPDATE 2-Bundesliga Standings

Sep 27 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Hoffenheim 2 2 0 0 7 3 6 2 Augsburg 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 3 Frankfurt 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 4 Leipzig 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 ........................................... 5 Freiburg 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 ........................................... 6 Bielefeld 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 ........................................... 7 Bayern München 2 1 0 1 9 4 3 ........................................... 8 Stuttgart 2 1 0 1 6 4 3 9 Hertha BSC 2 1 0 1 5 4 3 10 Dortmund 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 11 Bremen 2 1 0 1 4 5 3 12 Leverkusen 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 13 Wolfsburg 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 14 Union Berlin 2 0 1 1 2 4 1 15 M'gladbach 2 0 1 1 1 4 1 ........................................... 16 Köln 2 0 0 2 2 4 0 ........................................... 17 Mainz 05 2 0 0 2 2 7 0 18 Schalke 04 2 0 0 2 1 11 0 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation