UPDATE 2-Bundesliga Standings

Jan 31 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern München 19 14 3 2 57 26 45 2 Leipzig 19 11 5 3 32 17 38 3 Frankfurt 19 8 9 2 38 28 33 4 Leverkusen 19 9 5 5 32 19 32 ............................................... 5 Dortmund 19 10 2 7 38 27 32 ............................................... 6 Wolfsburg 18 8 8 2 27 19 32 ............................................... 7 M'gladbach 19 8 8 3 36 29 32 ............................................... 8 Union Berlin 19 7 8 4 34 24 29 9 Freiburg 18 7 6 5 33 29 27 10 Stuttgart 19 6 7 6 35 29 25 11 Bremen 19 5 7 7 24 27 22 12 Hoffenheim 19 6 4 9 29 34 22 13 Augsburg 19 6 4 9 20 30 22 14 Köln 19 4 6 9 18 32 18 15 Hertha BSC 19 4 5 10 25 35 17 ............................................... 16 Bielefeld 19 5 2 12 15 32 17 ............................................... 17 Mainz 05 19 2 4 13 18 40 10 18 Schalke 04 19 1 5 13 15 49 8 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation