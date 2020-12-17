UPDATE 2-Bundesliga Standings

Dec 16 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Wednesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Leverkusen 11 7 4 0 23 10 25 2 Bayern München 11 7 3 1 35 17 24 3 Leipzig 11 7 3 1 23 9 24 4 Dortmund 12 7 1 4 25 16 22 ............................................. 5 Wolfsburg 11 5 6 0 18 11 21 ............................................. 6 Union Berlin 12 4 6 2 25 17 18 ............................................. 7 Stuttgart 12 4 6 2 26 19 18 ............................................. 8 M'gladbach 12 4 6 2 23 20 18 9 Frankfurt 12 2 8 2 19 22 14 10 Freiburg 12 3 5 4 16 22 14 11 Hertha BSC 12 3 4 5 19 20 13 12 Augsburg 11 3 4 4 14 17 13 13 Hoffenheim 11 3 3 5 19 21 12 14 Bremen 12 2 5 5 15 21 11 15 Köln 11 2 4 5 13 17 10 ............................................. 16 Bielefeld 11 2 1 8 8 22 7 ............................................. 17 Mainz 05 12 1 3 8 12 25 6 18 Schalke 04 12 0 4 8 8 35 4 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation