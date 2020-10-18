UPDATE 2-Bundesliga Standings

Oct 18 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Leipzig 4 3 1 0 10 2 10 2 Bayern München 4 3 0 1 17 8 9 3 Dortmund 4 3 0 1 8 2 9 4 Frankfurt 4 2 2 0 7 4 8 ............................................ 5 Stuttgart 4 2 1 1 9 5 7 ............................................ 6 Augsburg 4 2 1 1 5 3 7 ............................................ 7 Bremen 4 2 1 1 6 6 7 ............................................ 8 Hoffenheim 4 2 0 2 8 6 6 9 Leverkusen 4 1 3 0 3 2 6 10 M'gladbach 4 1 2 1 5 6 5 11 Freiburg 4 1 2 1 5 8 5 12 Union Berlin 3 1 1 1 6 4 4 13 Wolfsburg 4 0 4 0 2 2 4 14 Bielefeld 4 1 1 2 3 6 4 15 Hertha BSC 4 1 0 3 8 10 3 ............................................ 16 Köln 4 0 1 3 4 8 1 ............................................ 17 Mainz 05 4 0 0 4 2 12 0 18 Schalke 04 3 0 0 3 1 15 0 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation