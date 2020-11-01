UPDATE 2-Bundesliga Standings

Oct 31 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern München 6 5 0 1 24 9 15 2 Dortmund 6 5 0 1 13 2 15 3 Leipzig 5 4 1 0 12 3 13 4 Augsburg 6 3 1 2 9 7 10 ............................................ 5 Stuttgart 6 2 3 1 11 7 9 ............................................ 6 Leverkusen 5 2 3 0 6 3 9 ............................................ 7 Bremen 6 2 3 1 8 8 9 ............................................ 8 Frankfurt 6 2 3 1 8 10 9 9 M'gladbach 5 2 2 1 8 8 8 10 Hoffenheim 5 2 1 2 9 7 7 11 Wolfsburg 5 1 4 0 4 3 7 12 Union Berlin 5 1 3 1 8 6 6 13 Freiburg 5 1 3 1 6 9 6 14 Bielefeld 6 1 1 4 4 10 4 15 Hertha BSC 5 1 0 4 9 12 3 ............................................ 16 Köln 6 0 2 4 6 11 2 ............................................ 17 Schalke 04 6 0 2 4 3 20 2 18 Mainz 05 6 0 0 6 5 18 0 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation