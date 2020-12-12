UPDATE 2-Canada to boost carbon price as part of climate change fight, greens offer praise

(Adds quotes, reaction)

By David Ljunggren

OTTAWA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Canada plans to steadily ramp up its price on carbon as part of a program to fight climate change, the Liberal government said on Friday, prompting praise from green groups often critical of Ottawa's record.

Canada, which has missed every one of its emissions targets, is relying heavily on the measure to help meet 2030 commitments. Starting in 2023, the price will go up by C$15 a year from the current C$30 until it hits C$170 in 2030.

"The cleaner your economy, the faster and stronger it will grow. There is no time to waste," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters.

Canada, a vast cold country that is also a major crude exporter, has long struggled to control emissions of greenhouse gases that are widely blamed for global warming.

Trudeau reiterated that the measures would help Canada meet its Paris climate accord target of a 30% cut in 2005 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

The proposed hike is likely to be unpopular in the energy-producing provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, which have already been hard hit by low prices and production bottlenecks.

The Liberals won no seats in either province in an election last year and even if they retain power in a national vote expected next year, their chances of staying in government until 2030 are remote, leaving the commitment in some doubt.

Canada's Supreme Court is currently considering an appeal by Ontario, the most populous province, against the carbon tax.

The official opposition Conservatives said the move meant Canadians would pay more for groceries, home heating, and gas.

Environmental groups were generally positive. Keith Stewart, a campaigner with Greenpeace Canada, hailed what he said was "a serious and well-thought out plan."

But Annamie Paul, new head of the federal Green Party, said the Liberals were not being nearly ambitious enough.

"Canada has decided to continue to double down on a target they know is completely out of date and wholly inadequate," she said.

Canada's rate of C$30 a tonne is less than that charged by other nations such as Norway, Sweden, Finland, and France.

Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney, now a special United Nations envoy on climate action and finance, said a meaningful carbon price was a cornerstone of any effective climate policy package.

"Countries that move in this way earlier create competitive advantages for their economies," he said. ($1=$1.28 Canadian)

