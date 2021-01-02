UPDATE 2-Championship Results

Jan 2 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Championship on Saturday (start times are BST) Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers (15:00) Brentford v Bristol City postponed Huddersfield Town v Reading (15:00) Luton Town v Queens Park Rangers postponed Millwall v Coventry City (15:00) Norwich City v Barnsley (15:00) Preston North End v Nottingham Forest (15:00) Rotherham United v Cardiff City postponed Swansea City v Watford (15:00) Wycombe Wanderers v Middlesbrough (15:00) Stoke City v AFC Bournemouth (19:45)