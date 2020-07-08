UPDATE 2-Championship Results

Jul 7 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Championship on Tuesday (start times are BST) Nottingham Forest (0) 0 Fulham (1) 1 Brentford v Charlton Athletic in play Luton Town v Barnsley in play Reading (0) 0 Huddersfield Town (0) 0 Cardiff City v Blackburn Rovers in play Wednesday, July 8 fixtures (BST/GMT) Millwall v Middlesbrough (1500/1400) West Bromwich Albion v Derby County (1700/1600) Birmingham City v Swansea City (1800/1700) Bristol City v Hull City (1800/1700) Wigan Athletic v Queens Park Rangers (1800/1700) Sheffield Wednesday v Preston North End (1945/1845) Thursday, July 9 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leeds United v Stoke City (1700/1600) Friday, July 10 fixtures (BST/GMT) Huddersfield Town v Luton Town (1800/1700) Fulham v Cardiff City (2015/1915) Saturday, July 11 fixtures (BST/GMT) Charlton Athletic v Reading (1230/1130) Derby County v Brentford (1230/1130) Barnsley v Wigan Athletic (1500/1400) Blackburn Rovers v West Bromwich Albion (1500/1400) Hull City v Millwall (1500/1400) Middlesbrough v Bristol City (1500/1400) Preston North End v Nottingham Forest (1500/1400) Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield Wednesday (1500/1400) Sunday, July 12 fixtures (BST/GMT) Swansea City v Leeds United (1330/1230) Stoke City v Birmingham City (1500/1400)