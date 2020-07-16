UPDATE 2-Championship Results

Jul 15 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Championship on Wednesday (start times are BST) Brentford (1) 1 Preston North End (0) 0 Bristol City (1) 1 Stoke City (0) 1 Birmingham City (0) 1 Charlton Athletic (0) 1 Nottingham Forest v Swansea City in play Thursday, July 16 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leeds United v Barnsley (1700/1600) Friday, July 17 fixtures (BST/GMT) Huddersfield Town v West Bromwich Albion (1730/1630) Saturday, July 18 fixtures (BST/GMT) Charlton Athletic v Wigan Athletic (1230/1130) Stoke City v Brentford (1230/1130) Blackburn Rovers v Reading (1500/1400) Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday (1500/1400) Hull City v Luton Town (1500/1400) Middlesbrough v Cardiff City (1500/1400) Preston North End v Birmingham City (1500/1400) Queens Park Rangers v Millwall (1500/1400) Swansea City v Bristol City (1500/1400) Sunday, July 19 fixtures (BST/GMT) Derby County v Leeds United (1400/1300) Barnsley v Nottingham Forest (1500/1400)