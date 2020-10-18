UPDATE 2-Championship Standings

Oct 18 (OPTA) - Standings for the Championship on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Bristol City 5 4 1 0 10 4 13 2 Reading 5 4 1 0 7 1 13 .......................................... 3 Bournemouth 5 3 2 0 8 4 11 4 Swansea 5 3 1 1 6 3 10 5 Watford 5 3 1 1 3 1 10 6 Luton 5 3 0 2 5 4 9 .......................................... 7 Millwall 5 2 2 1 5 4 8 8 Stoke 5 2 2 1 4 3 8 9 Blackburn 5 2 1 2 11 4 7 10 Brentford 5 2 1 2 8 6 7 11 Norwich 5 2 1 2 5 5 7 12 Cardiff 5 2 1 2 4 4 7 13 Huddersfield 5 2 1 2 4 6 7 14 QPR 5 1 3 1 6 5 6 15 Middlesbrough 5 1 3 1 4 4 6 16 Birmingham 5 1 3 1 3 3 6 17 Rotherham 5 1 2 2 4 5 5 18 Preston 5 1 1 3 6 7 4 19 Coventry 5 1 1 3 5 9 4 20 Nottm Forest 5 1 0 4 2 7 3 21 Derby 5 1 0 4 2 9 3 .......................................... 22 Barnsley 5 0 2 3 3 7 2 23 Wycombe 5 0 0 5 1 12 0 24 Sheff Wed 5 2 2 1 4 3 -4 1-2: Promotion 3-6: Promotion playoffs 22-24: Relegation