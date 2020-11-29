UPDATE 2-Championship Standings

Nov 29 (OPTA) - Standings for the Championship on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Norwich 14 8 4 2 18 11 28 2 Bournemouth 14 7 6 1 23 13 27 ........................................... 3 Watford 14 7 5 2 19 11 26 4 Swansea 14 7 5 2 16 8 26 5 Reading 14 8 2 4 23 18 26 6 Bristol City 14 7 3 4 17 14 24 ........................................... 7 Brentford 14 6 5 3 20 13 23 8 Stoke 14 6 4 4 21 18 22 9 Blackburn 14 6 3 5 27 16 21 10 Middlesbrough 14 5 6 3 14 9 21 11 Millwall 14 4 8 2 12 10 20 12 Luton 14 5 4 5 11 17 19 13 Huddersfield 14 5 3 6 18 19 18 14 Cardiff 14 4 5 5 17 13 17 15 QPR 14 4 5 5 16 20 17 16 Barnsley 14 4 4 6 15 16 16 17 Birmingham 14 3 7 4 10 12 16 18 Preston 14 5 1 8 17 21 16 19 Rotherham 14 3 4 7 14 18 13 20 Coventry 14 3 4 7 14 24 13 21 Nottm Forest 14 3 3 8 9 17 12 ........................................... 22 Wycombe 14 2 4 8 7 20 10 23 Sheff Wed 14 3 5 6 7 12 8 24 Derby 14 1 4 9 6 21 7 1-2: Promotion 3-6: Promotion playoffs 22-24: Relegation