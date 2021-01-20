UPDATE 2-Championship Standings

Jan 19 (OPTA) - Standings for the Championship on Tuesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Norwich 24 15 5 4 33 21 50 2 Swansea 24 13 7 4 29 13 46 .............................................. 3 Watford 24 12 7 5 28 17 43 4 Reading 24 13 4 7 37 28 43 5 Bournemouth 25 11 9 5 38 21 42 6 Brentford 22 11 8 3 36 21 41 .............................................. 7 Stoke 25 9 10 6 30 26 37 8 Middlesbrough 23 10 6 7 28 19 36 9 Bristol City 23 11 3 9 25 24 36 10 Barnsley 25 10 4 11 27 32 34 11 Blackburn 24 9 6 9 39 28 33 12 Luton 24 9 6 9 21 26 33 13 Preston 24 10 2 12 30 33 32 14 Huddersfield 24 9 4 11 28 34 31 15 Cardiff 23 8 5 10 30 27 29 16 Millwall 23 5 11 7 20 24 26 17 Birmingham 24 6 8 10 18 29 26 18 Coventry 24 6 8 10 22 34 26 19 Nottm Forest 24 6 7 11 19 27 25 20 QPR 23 5 9 9 22 30 24 21 Derby 24 5 7 12 15 25 22 .............................................. 22 Rotherham 22 5 5 12 23 32 20 23 Sheff Wed 23 6 7 10 15 23 19 24 Wycombe 23 3 6 14 16 35 15 1-2: Promotion 3-6: Promotion playoffs 22-24: Relegation