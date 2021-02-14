UPDATE 2-Championship Standings

Feb 14 (OPTA) - Standings for the Championship on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Norwich 29 17 7 5 39 24 58 2 Brentford 29 16 9 4 55 30 57 .............................................. 3 Swansea 27 15 8 4 35 15 53 4 Watford 29 14 9 6 37 20 51 5 Reading 29 14 6 9 42 34 48 6 Bournemouth 29 12 10 7 43 28 46 .............................................. 7 Cardiff 29 11 7 11 40 33 40 8 Middlesbrough 29 11 7 11 32 30 40 9 Blackburn 28 11 6 11 42 31 39 10 Stoke 29 9 12 8 33 33 39 11 Preston 29 12 3 14 34 37 39 12 Barnsley 28 11 6 11 31 34 39 13 Bristol City 29 12 3 14 29 39 39 14 Millwall 29 8 14 7 28 27 38 15 Luton 28 10 7 11 23 29 37 16 Nottm Forest 29 8 9 12 25 30 33 17 QPR 27 8 9 10 26 32 33 18 Huddersfield 29 9 6 14 33 42 33 19 Derby 28 8 7 13 19 29 31 20 Coventry 29 7 10 12 27 40 31 21 Rotherham 27 8 5 14 33 38 29 .............................................. 22 Sheff Wed 28 9 7 12 21 30 28 23 Birmingham 29 6 10 13 21 35 28 24 Wycombe 28 4 7 17 21 49 19 1-2: Promotion 3-6: Promotion playoffs 22-24: Relegation